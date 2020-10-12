Taxation The OECD released its digital tax model, which redistributes one hundred billion dollars in corporate taxes

OECD Secretary-General Ángel Gurría will present the proposal at the G20 meeting next Wednesday, an agreement is expected by mid-next year.

Economic organization On Monday, the OECD will present a joint presentation with 132 countries and the G20 on how the world should be taxed for digital business.

Attempts are being made to harmonize the world tax system, because as the economy digitalizes, companies can operate virtually in different countries, without branches and employees.

This has led to certain companies benefiting from digitalisation being able to avoid taxes almost completely.

OECD Secretary-General Ángel Gurría explained at an online publicity event that the common goal of the countries was for all companies to pay their fair share of taxes, while at the same time agreeing on which country those tax revenues belong to.

A global project to create a digital tax will be facilitated the so-called BEPS project, where banks in different countries are required to report capital movements to the tax authorities.

These in turn share certain information with the tax authorities of other countries. There are already 84 million bank accounts for this information exchange.

“Wherever you are, the taxpayer gets to know about your income,” Gurría declared.

OECD In its hundreds of pages long report, it puts forward various solutions aimed at bringing even a minimum tax on the income of global companies, Gurría said.

The OECD’s goal is to reach an agreement between the countries in a couple of months, so that a common line has been agreed by the end of 2020.

A final agreement with the Member States is due in mid-2021.

According to Gurría, work on a functioning global digital tax and minimum tax system should be completed within three years.

Secretary – General Gurría justified the need for a digital tax on the grounds that digital companies also need greater legal certainty about how taxes will be collected from them.

“Think of the post-coronary virus world. It is obvious that all countries have huge deficits and debts, ”Gurría said.

“That’s when countries look for good targets for taxation. It goes without saying that the focus is on companies that have benefited from the corona epidemic. ”

If no global agreement is found, several dozen countries will start taxing digital revenues and digital companies with their bilateral or own solutions.

Such an option would, according to Gurría, lead to trade wars.

“It’s always bad. And at the time of the corona, that would be a very bad setback. ”

“It was a top-level sermon for all states, ”a leading tax expert at the Central Chamber of Commerce Emmiliina Kujanpää evaluates Gurría’s performance.

Emmiliina Kujanpää, Leading Tax Expert of the Central Chamber of Commerce­

The OECD will publish a more detailed presentation of its proposal on Monday at 4 p.m.

According to Kujanpää, it can be concluded from the material that has already been made public that the proposal is a very broad interpretation of the digital tax.

“It would not seem to be limited to online services, but would relate to all activities that can take advantage of online marketing or the use of consumer data.”

According to Kujanpää, some sectors, such as finance, residential construction and aviation and shipping, have been excluded from the proposal.

Business Tax Director of the Confederation EK Anita Isomaa summarizes the importance of the OECD Secretariat’s digital tax and the minimum tax project in one sentence:

“In practice, the intention is to redistribute $ 100 billion in annual corporate tax revenue.”

EK’s Tax Director Anita Isomaa­

This redistribution of taxing rights is intended to be done through the combined effect of a digital tax and a global minimum tax.

The OECD assumes that new tax treaties would increase corporate tax revenues globally by $ 50-80 billion.

“Most would accrue from a global minimum tax. A global digital tax would only reallocate taxes already collected, ”Isomaa explains.

From Finland’s point of view, the biggest risk is that Finnish companies will pay more taxes elsewhere than in Finland.

“Even if they do value creation in Finland. But when the user base is in populous countries and [uudessa veromallissa] regardless of where the sales take place, the tax revenue is directed to the more populous countries. ”

Multinational on the taxation of digital companies, the OECD has mainly put forward three proposals: the UK user volume tax model, the US corporate tax on intangible assets, and the Indian-led model in which taxes on all profits of large digital companies are shared among target countries.

Now, the trend seems to be moving towards a tax model based on user numbers and company size on two different grounds.

Certain automated digital services such as Google and Facebook would be taxed when they exceed certain revenue thresholds and taxes would be paid to the market state of the users.

In addition, any sufficiently large multinational company selling services or products to consumers would be taxed in a market country if they have some other connection to a market state, such as a fixed establishment.

“In this case, the market state has the right to tax,” Isomaa explains the OECD’s plans.

Digitalous often revolves around money

OECDSecretariat will endeavor to maintain what it has previously announced proposal on a schedule of how and on what schedule with the global tax project is to proceed.

The primary purpose of the project is to get multinational technology companies to pay corporate or corporate taxes on their profits to the countries where the profits arise.

The second objective is to agree among member states that companies should pay a certain minimum amount of tax on their taxes to a country.

In the new, in a largely knowledge – based digital economy, the income of digital giants in particular is often left untaxed.

The reason for this is the notion created by the state tax law more than a hundred years ago and, more precisely, that the right arises on the basis of the physical existence of the company in the target country.

Taxation of digital income is hampered by the fact that in the digital economy, money does not necessarily move at all between consumers and businesses.

Services are provided against information collected from consumers that is resold, and the taxpayer is unable to grasp the value of the information exchange.