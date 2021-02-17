Since the opening at the end of 2015 of an investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office, this is the first concrete progress in this case. Four former executives of McDonald’s France have been taken into police custody for laundering tax fraud and questioned over the past two weeks by the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption and Financial and Tax Offenses in Nanterre. In five years, the situation has certainly changed. One of those in custody is now managing director for France of competitor Burger King. McDo Europe’s tax package, which took advantage of largesse negotiated in Luxembourg, has adapted and moved to the City of London to benefit from guaranteed opacity. And, above all, the majority of employees who had launched the complaint are no longer in post because of the perpetual staff changes in fast food restaurants. But still, “We hope for a referral to the criminal court so that the employees can file a civil claim, reacted Gilles Bombard, secretary of CGT McDo. We feared to have gone on a ten-year procedure. But if we can have a trial within the year, we sign with both hands! “

Profits flew to Luxembourg

Going back to the roots of the matter involves going back to 2013, when the CGT became the majority shareholder in the works council of McDonald’s Ouest Parisien, one of the five French subsidiaries of the multinational comprising 16 restaurants and 900 employees. Faithful to its principles and to relieve the workers in great precariousness, the union demands wage increases and profit sharing. Impossible, then retorts the management. The accounts are in the red, with supporting figures. Employees are, however, in the best position to know that their restaurants are never empty, so much so that the multinational opens dozens of new restaurants in France every year. The union and its representative Gilles Bombard then increased their expertise to find out where the money was going. After months of study and thanks to the publication of “Unhappy Meal” report, they find the answer: the McDo loot went to Luxembourg. The CGT works council and their lawyer, Eva Joly, then decided to file a complaint for “money laundering of organized tax fraud” against McDonald’s West Paris.

The work of the CGT, supported by the association ReAct (Networks for transnational collective action) and by researchers, is a landmark. He highlighted the strategy of tax evasion known as “patent boxes”, literally “patent boxes”. All you have to do is create a subsidiary in a country where income related to intellectual property is not, or little taxed, in this case in Luxembourg (but the Netherlands are also very successful), and have everyone invoiced. its subsidiaries a royalty for the right to use the brand, logos, product names, advertising and even management strategies. In the case of McDonald’s, it is even simpler since the overwhelming majority (93%) of restaurants are franchised: an income of 20 to 25% of turnover thus went directly to the Grand Duchy. The non-profitability of each subsidiary is organized to avoid paying corporate tax like the profit-sharing promised to employees. In 2014, this small Luxembourg subsidiary would have thus received 1.2 billion euros.

Franchises, a questionable system

If the McDonald’s tax scheme now passes through London, it remains at the very least very optimized. Moreover, according to the JDD, “A McDonald’s bank account with funds of several tens of millions of euros was recently blocked”. The management affirms, for its part, that the company “Collaborates with the judicial authorities”, “Declares its activities in France and pays all taxes due in accordance with the legislation in force”.

“Since our complaints, McDo has adjusted its practices by declaring a slight profit in France. Employees can expect a small participation bonus, Gilles Bombard notes. But the franchise system is still questionable and at least 20% of turnover still evaporates. “ The trade unionist also specifies that these issues remain difficult to tackle in the field, due to the anti-union repression that reigns in the multinational.