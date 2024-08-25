Taxation | The increase in value added tax in house sales may come as a surprise, says Joran Hasenson – “We have informed as much as we can”

Taxation|The increasing value added tax has not been seen as a spike in sales of house packages, cars or home appliances, the companies say. “It may be that we will see a rush of customers in the last days,” thinks Verkkokauppa.com’s sales director.

Lunar the value added tax, which is rising at the turn, has not been reflected in large household purchases, the companies say.

Government decided in the springthat the value added tax rate paid on almost all products and services will rise from the current 24 percent to 25.5 percent. The new tax rate will enter into force at the beginning of September.

It is up to the merchant to decide how the increased tax is transferred to the sales prices or whether it is transferred at all.

HS asked large retailers of house packages, cars and home appliances and entertainment electronics if there was a spike in sales before the VAT increase.

Renew and CEO of Autobassadone, which sells used cars Tom Squirrel says that the company’s summer has been positive, but they do not believe that the rising value added tax has significantly affected sales.

According to Orava, the increase in value added tax has also not been reflected in everyday conversations between sellers and customers.

In order products, the value added tax is determined according to when the customer receives or pays for the ordered product. If a car ordered before September is delivered and paid for after the turn of September, a new tax rate of 25.5 percent will apply to the sale of the car.

Orava says that it has been decided to keep the monthly installment of the company’s private leasing cars as originally agreed, even if the tax increases. In other orders, normal terms and conditions apply, i.e. value added tax is determined according to the time of delivery.

After the change, the market will show how the increased tax will be transferred to prices in the car trade, says Orava.

Divorce it has also not appeared in the sales of Verkkokauppa.com, which sells home appliances and consumer electronics.

“In the home and entertainment electronics market, prices change all the time and buying is based on offers. The increase in value added tax has taken a backseat,” says Verkkokauppa.com’s sales director Pekka Litmanen.

“It may be that in the very last days we will see a rush of customers, when those who have already made a purchase decision realize that the product will soon cost ten times more,” Litmanen guesses.

House packages and CEO of Kastelli-talot Oy, which sells prefabricated houses Joran Hasenson says that they expected that the increase in value added tax would have had a greater impact on the housing trade.

Kastelli has given customers the opportunity to pay for the part of the ongoing project with the current tax rate. In house sales, the tax change has a significant effect on the price of the house, says Hasenson.

However, few have taken up the offer.

“We have informed as much as we have been able to. I think some people will be surprised by the increase in taxes,” says Hasenson.