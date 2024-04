A health tax is possible, but its effects should be closely monitored, says Professor Mikael Fogelholm.

Health taxation could mean, for example, a tax on sugar, hard fat and salt.

Katri Kallionpää HS

9:00 am

State is feverishly looking for ways to curb the indebtedness of the public finances.

As one way, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra has hinted at health taxation, which could mean, for example, a tax on sugar, hard fat and salt.