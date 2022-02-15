Taxation The difference between the highest and the lowest taxing municipalities in the income taxes of a middle-income employee couple of more than 5,000 euros

Of the provinces, taxation is highest in Southern Savonia.

Today in Kauniainen is the lightest tax-paying municipality in mainland Finland, and Halsua is the tightest taxpayer, according to a comparison of municipal taxpayers by the Confederation of Finnish Taxpayers. The income tax rate in Halsua is 23.50 and in Kauniainen 17.00.

In Halsua, middle-income spouses pay a total of just under EUR 27,900 in taxes and parafiscal charges on their income, including municipal income tax, broadcasting tax, church tax and employee social security contributions. The difference is more than 5,100 euros compared to Kauniainen.

The total annual income of the household used in the example is 85,678 euros. The income is based on Statistics Finland’s statistics on the median wages of women and men in 2020, which have been increased according to the estimated increase in earnings.

Halsuan In addition, other municipalities with intense income taxation in 2022 are Kaskinen, Ylivieska, Karijoki and Veteli. In addition to Kauniainen, the lightest taxpayers include Espoo, Helsinki, Eurajoki and Kustavi. Of the provinces in mainland Finland, taxation is on average lightest in Uusimaa, highest in Southern Savonia.

For 2022, tax rates were changed little. 16 municipalities increased their income tax rate and decreased it by 12.

“With the Sote reform, an equal cut will be made to the income tax rates of all municipalities next year, which will determine the income tax rate of each municipality in 2023. Therefore, the differences between the municipal income tax rates will remain the same next year,” says the Taxpayers’ Economist. Janne Kalluinen in the bulletin.

Clearance In a separate comparison of regional centers, middle-income employees’ spouses pay almost EUR 3,100 more in taxes in Mikkeli than in Helsinki. In addition to income taxes, property taxes are also taken into account in the tax comparison of provincial centers.

After Helsinki, the lightest provincial centers in comparison are Turku and Jyväskylä. Kokkola and Kouvola are the strictest taxpayers in the provinces after Mikkeli.