Taxation The Confederation of Finnish Industries proposes a temporary reduction in VAT to the plight of the service sectors

The reduction would apply to the sectors most affected by the coronavirus.

Business the Confederation EK calls on the government to respond quickly to the deepening distress in the services sector. In its release, EK proposes a 10% reduction in the VAT rate to 5% and a temporary reduction in VAT on restaurants from 14% to 5% temporarily by 2021.

The rebate would apply to the sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus, such as restaurant and catering services, passenger transport, accommodation services, recreational and cultural services, books and magazines, and sports services.

Tourism- and restaurant services According to Mara ry, the presentation is necessary for the industry.

“It also helps companies in the industry to invite laid-off workers to work and avoid layoffs. We hope that the government will prepare the necessary legislative changes soon, ”Mara formulates in her own press release.