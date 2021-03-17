Thursday, March 18, 2021
Taxation The citizens ’initiative to reduce fuel taxes garnered 50,000 signatures at a rapid pace

March 17, 2021
The initiative states that excise duty should be reduced from its current level by 50%.

Basic Finns initiated by a youth organization citizens’ initiative to reduce the fuel tax, 50,000 signatures were collected at a rapid pace. Basic Finnish Youth launched a citizens’ initiative on Tuesday, and the names were collected the very next day.

The initiative states that excise duty should be reduced from its current level by 50%. According to the initiators, low fuel taxation would boost employment, increase domestic tourism and support business growth opportunities.

Fuel tax increases, on the other hand, place citizens at a disadvantage, as they affect those in employment and those living in remote areas in particular.

Climate reasons are not a sustainable justification for fuel tax increases, as Finland’s share of world traffic emissions is a meager 1.5 per cent, the initiative suggests.

