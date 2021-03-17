Taxation The citizens ’initiative to reduce fuel taxes garnered 50,000 signatures at a rapid pace

The initiative states that excise duty should be reduced from its current level by 50%.

Basic Finns initiated by a youth organization citizens’ initiative to reduce the fuel tax, 50,000 signatures were collected at a rapid pace. Basic Finnish Youth launched a citizens’ initiative on Tuesday, and the names were collected the very next day.

According to the initiators, low fuel taxation would boost employment, increase domestic tourism and support business growth opportunities.

Fuel tax increases, on the other hand, place citizens at a disadvantage, as they affect those in employment and those living in remote areas in particular.

Climate reasons are not a sustainable justification for fuel tax increases, as Finland’s share of world traffic emissions is a meager 1.5 per cent, the initiative suggests.