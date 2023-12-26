Taxation | The center wants a mileage tax for electric cars – This is how the representatives of the coalition and the Greens commented

The kilometer tax for electric cars driven by the center does not get support from the MPs of the Greens and the coalition.

For electric car drivers the targeted kilometer tax does not gather support among the Greens and the coalition.

The center wants a kilometer tax for electric cars, because traffic tax revenues are constantly decreasing as the car fleet electrifies. Users of electric cars do not have to pay fuel tax like users of combustion engine cars.

Chairman of the Parliament's Finance Committee Markus Lohi (Centre) proposed a mileage tax for electric cars in his objection, which he filed in November together with his party colleagues Eeva Kallin with the committee's report on the Vehicle Tax Act.

Parliamentary vice-chairman of the finance committee Saara Hyrkko (green) bluntly rejects Lohe's proposal.

“Currently, there is no need for a mechanism that slows down the electrification and purification of traffic. I consider such a proposal very short-sighted.”

According to Hyrkö, the government's current transport policy, which has made the use of fossil fuels more affordable than before, is completely unsustainable.

“It is of course true that traffic taxation must be reformed at some point in time when its revenues decrease, but it must not happen at the expense of reducing emissions.”

The coalition Member of Parliament, member of the finance committee and chairman of the tax department Ville Valkonen estimates that at the moment traffic taxation is working exactly as it should, because the emission development for new cars has been as expected.

“The board program outlines our main goals for this season, which we will promote. The kilometer tax for electric cars would be a radical change to it, both economically and climate-politically. It is important that people's everyday costs do not rise unreasonably.”

According to Valkonen, it is obvious that the electrification of transport will eventually lead to the overall transport tax reform coming to the table of the parliamentarians at some point.

“However, it requires a very careful investigation. The Tax Division will now carry out a consultation and expert round in the spring season, which will provide background on the situation. It is still far too early to judge, because exactly the renewal is taking place. There are no decisions on the matter.”