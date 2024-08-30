Taxation | Teuvo Hakkarai is now suspected of gross tax fraud, denies his guilt

Taxation|The tax administration has no requirements if the taxes are paid.

Police a former MEP has completed the preliminary investigation Teuvo Hakkarainen of tax ambiguities and now suspects him of aggravated tax fraud.

In time, the Tax Administration submitted an investigation request to the Police Department of the Interior of Finland, in which it asked the police to investigate whether “a natural person” has, in order to avoid tax, neglected his tax obligations regarding the income he received from the European Parliament.

In the spring of 2024, the police did not release much information to the public due to the unfinished nature of the case. So now the investigation is over. The police still do not name the person, but it is about Hakkarain.

Hakkarainen himself also confirms to STT that the preliminary investigation concerns him. He denies that he has committed a crime in his taxation.

“As a result of the case, a preliminary investigation has now been conducted, where the crime title has been gross tax fraud. The parties involved have been interrogated and the preliminary investigation report has been submitted to the prosecutor for consideration of charges,” says the police.

According to the police, the investigation has focused on the tax years 2020 and 2021 in accordance with the investigation request. The amount of avoided tax rises to several ten thousand euros.

The Tax Administration, as the interested party, has announced that it will not file a claim for damages once the taxes have been paid, the police say

Hakkarainen said at the time For Central Finnsthat the taxpayer’s clarification request concerns the taxation of the years 2020–21.

“I was stuck in Honduras at the time because of the corona virus and I was unable to make an investigation. I have paid all the taxes, not a single penny is unpaid,” Hakkarainen said.

Hakkarainen said in the summer that he will leave politics. For the first time, he was elected to parliament in 2011 from the lists of basic Finns. He soon became known for his insulting words to foreigners.

He was also elected as a member of the European Parliament from the lists of basic Finns. In this summer’s European elections, he was a candidate on the Freedom League’s list, but was not elected.