Taxation Taxpayer advises teleworkers to check their tax card – a correctly completed card can save at least hundreds of euros, with residual taxes on travel expenses also a threat

If you have travel expenses on this year’s tax card and do mainly work remotely, you should update the tax card quickly, the Tax Administration instructs.

Tax administration calls on those who have moved remotely to pay attention to the deductions on the tax card. Due to teleworking, many will not receive reductions in travel between home and work this year, the Tax Administration estimates.

The deductible for travel expenses this year is 750 euros. If the costs are more than 750 euros, the costs of travel between home and work can be declared for tax purposes in order to receive a tax deduction.

Travel expenses can be reduced in taxation up to 7,000 euros.

Last According to the Tax Administration, about 800,000 employees had travel expenses between home and work that were eligible for deductions in.

“If you have travel expenses on this year’s tax card and do mainly work remotely, you should update the tax card quickly. The omission of deductions can raise the tax rate, but when you make the change tax card now, the increase will be evenly spread over the rest of the year. If the tax card is not updated now, next year you can expect even felt bumps [jäännösverot], says the Inspector General of the Tax Administration Päivi Ylitalo in the bulletin.

Although it is not possible for many teleworkers to reduce travel expenses, the costs of teleworking can be reduced for tax purposes.

Teleworking expenses incurred by the employee which are not reimbursed by the employer may be deducted for tax purposes as income-generating expenses. Income-generating expenses may include, for example, telecommunication costs to be paid to the employee and the cost of computer peripherals, as well as the reduction of the workroom.

Each employee automatically receives a € 750 income-related deduction. Expenditure only needs to be declared if the total cost exceeds € 750.

If an employee has purchased a home this year with a new monitor, mouse, or other tools, expenses can be deducted for tax purposes. Expenses are reported as income acquisition costs.

Telecommunication costs can also be reduced as revenue generation costs. An employee can deduct half of the total cost of telecommunications if the connection is used in part for work purposes.

The workroom reduction covers rent, furniture, light, electricity, heat and cleaning. The workroom reduction is 900 euros if you are working remotely for more than half of your working days a year. The workroom reduction is € 450 if you are teleworking for up to half of all your working days a year.

Chief Inspector Ylitalo reminds that deductions can already be reported to the tax card. If you add deductions to the tax card, you must also make a new change tax card.

“Once the deductions are reported to the tax card, the information is then ready with next spring’s pre-filled tax return. However, deductions do not have to be reported on the tax card yet, but can also be reported next spring, when the deadlines for completing the tax return are. ”