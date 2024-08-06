Taxation | Taxation of everyday goods is getting tighter, and stores have a huge job ahead of them

Taxation|Many people may have forgotten during the summer holidays that the taxation of everyday items will be tightened at the end of the month.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The general value added tax will rise from 24% to 25.5% at the beginning of September. The situation is tough for shops when the products have to be priced as new. The price of food does not increase, but the price of sweets does. Trade union: A tax increase can weaken economic growth

HS collects readers’ experiences on how you think the tax change will affect your consumption or business activities. The answer sheet is at the end of this article.

Countless taxation of everyday goods and services will be tightened at the beginning of September, when the general value added tax will be increased. The tax will increase from 24 percent to 25.5 percent.

The matter may have been forgotten by many people on the cottage pier, but in the shops the day is awaited in a nervous mood. When the moon changes, you have to get new prices on the shelves, online stores and information systems.

“Some of the shops have very massive work ahead of them. There may be dozens of systems, the oldest are decades old,” says the leading expert Toni Jääskeläinen Trade association.

August turns into September at the weekend.

“There has been a lot of criticism that the date is Sunday. Then the shops have to get the maximum staff to price the products. A hardware store can have 30,000 price records, so it’s a huge job.”

Many shops are preparing in advance, but the new price tags cannot be pressed onto the shelves yet. According to Jääskeläinen, everyone is waiting for a “strategic moment”.

The more digital the company, the easier it is likely to be. For example, an online booking service for beauty care and massages Timma evaluated for HS earlierthat the change is painless.

Government decided to increase the value added tax in April in the frame rush. The change will increase the tax revenue of the debtor state.

An increase of one and a half percentage points will end up directly in prices.

“It depends on the store. Some have said that they can’t fully charge it, because the customers are used to a certain price level and how it looks”, Jääskeläinen assesses and wonders if “13.38 euros is a smart price”.

If, in order to please the established customer base, a certain amount must be kept equal, then the business will be covered by the amount of the tax increase.

Foodstuffs however, the price will not increase. They belong to the reduced VAT rate of 14 percent, together with feed and restaurant and catering services. The exception is alcohol and tobacco sales in restaurants, which are taxed more heavily.

It has not come to Jääskeläinen’s knowledge that someone would play a dirty game and opportunistically raise the prices of products that are part of the reduced stocks.

“There are no signs of that.”

However, the bad news for those with a sweet tooth is that the price of candies will rise. Sweets will be moved from 14 percent to an increased 25.5 percent. Thing rub candy companies.

The price of a bag of candy will probably go up quite a bit, as it changes the tax rate from 14 percent to 25.5 percent.

Particularly buying something becomes confusing if it happens to be around the turn of the month.

According to the tax administration the moment of delivery of the goods or the moment of execution of the service determines the tax rate. So if you order a dishwasher today and it arrives on Sunday, September 1, you have to pay 25.5 percent for it.

There are many “but” words involved. If you order the goods with an advance payment before the end of the month, then the old tax rate applies. You should check the exact instructions, for example From the website of the Tax Administration.

“Of course, it will be interesting to see how consumers react. Will there be such a rush to buy in the week before the increase. Hard to say.”

If you order a barber shop now, but sit down on 1.9, you will probably have to pay more.

On the market The union has reacted to the increase with disdain and criticized its tight schedule.

“The economy is on the upswing, so this is slowing it down. It hits purchasing power and weakens it.”

If you look at the matter from the point of view of the state’s coffers, the tax increase will handily generate money for the state in the midst of austerity talks. In 2023, value added taxes generated around 25 billion euros, it appears From the statistics compiled by the Central Association of Taxpayers.

The real consequences will become clear in the fall at the earliest.

However, Jääskeläinen insists on one thing: it’s not worth it for an individual merchant to get angry at the cash register about price increases.

“It’s not a business-dependent matter, but a government decision.”