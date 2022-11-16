Taxation | Starting in January, you can get a tax deduction of up to 2,400 euros from a large electricity bill

If you want to use the electricity deduction quickly, you should make a new tax card right at the beginning of the year, the Tax Administration advises.

Household deduction next year you can also get the electricity consumed in January–April.

The government agreed on a temporary reduction in September. It is intended to help households paying high electricity prices. According to the Ministry of Finance’s estimate, the electricity reduction applies to approximately 252,000 households.

The Tax Administration says that you can apply for an electricity deduction if your electricity costs total more than 2,000 euros between January and April. The amount of the electricity reduction is 60 percent for the portion exceeding EUR 2,000, however, a maximum of EUR 2,400 per permanent apartment.

You can get a full deduction if the electricity bills for January–April total 6,000 euros. The household deduction has a deductible of one hundred euros.

Electricity reduction can report either on the pre-filled tax return in the spring of 2024 or in the tax card application from January of next year.

For the tax card, you can make a deduction by estimating the electrical energy costs realized in January–April based on your own consumption and the price of the electricity contract, advises the tax administration.

“If you want to use the financial benefit of the electricity deduction quickly, you should apply for a new tax card in Omavero right at the beginning of the year and provide an estimate of the electricity costs for January-April in the tax card application. When you have made a new tax card, the deduction affects how much you pay in taxes from your salary at the end of the year,” says the leading tax expert of the Norwegian Tax Administration Sami Varonen in the agency’s bulletin.

The taxpayer must make a new tax card with realized electricity costs or correct the information in the pre-filled tax declaration no later than spring 2024, when the actual electricity costs for January–April are known.

Another way is to report the electricity reduction information in one go. In that case, you can apply for a new tax card based on actual electricity costs after April.

You can apply for an electricity deduction for the electricity costs of your permanent residence that have occurred during January–April.

Therefore, the December electricity bill cannot be added to the deductions, even if the bill payment date is in January. In the same way, the April invoice can be included in the deductions, even if the invoice payment date is in May.

Electricity reduction can receive per permanent residence, and one person can receive an electricity reduction for only one place of residence.

However, several people can get their share of the electricity reduction for the same apartment, if, for example, roommates pay the electricity bill together. Spouses can divide the electricity deduction between themselves as they wish, even if only one of the spouses has paid the bill, advises the tax administration.

If the taxes to be paid are not so much that the person would benefit from the electricity reduction, the taxpayer can apply for the electricity subsidy granted by Kela.

You can apply for an electricity deduction from the VAT-taxed price of electricity and the basic payment for electricity, but you cannot get a deduction for electricity transmission.

Receiving an electricity deduction does not reduce the amount of other household deductions, and the deductible of one hundred euros is reduced only once.