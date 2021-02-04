Taxation See the HS calculator to see how your municipality taxes compared to others – a difference of thousands of euros in the taxes of a middle-income couple

The taxes paid by a middle-income employee couple have a range of almost 5,000 euros a year according to the place of residence.

Wage earners the tax burden varies considerably from municipality to municipality in mainland Finland, according to the municipal taxpayers’ comparison of municipal taxes.

Taxes and other tax-like payments paid annually by a middle-income couple can vary by thousands of euros depending on the place of residence.

When comparing regional centers, the tightest taxation this year is in Mikkeli and the lightest in Helsinki.

Mikkeli’s income tax rate of 22 is four percentage points higher than in Helsinki, where it is 18.

In Mikkeli, middle-income employees’ spouses pay about EUR 2,900 more in taxes than in the capital, when church and property taxes are included in addition to the municipal tax. The most significant tax for the municipality is the municipal tax.

Helsinki after the comparison, the next lightest taxpayers are in Turku and Jyväskylä.

Kokkola and Rovaniemi are the harshest provincial centers after Mikkeli as taxpayers.

In total, municipal, property and church taxes for middle-income wage spouses in 18 provincial centers were included in the comparison.

The annual wage income of the spouses included in the comparison is based on Statistics Finland’s statistics on the median income of full-time employees. For example, in 2019, the median or average value of monthly salaries was EUR 3,140.

The projected increase in earnings has been taken into account, with one spouse’s monthly salary estimated at € 3,019 and the other at € 3,607 this year.

See the HS tax calculator for how your municipality taxes:

“Income tax rate There were 39 municipalities in Finland that raised to 2021. This is by far the smallest number in this millennium. Despite the interest rate, local government tax revenues developed better last year than was perhaps feared last spring, ”says the economist who prepared the report. Janne Kalluinen.

According to the forecast of the Association of Finnish Municipalities, the revenue from the municipal tax last year was about 19.8 billion euros, which is 5.1 percent more than a year earlier.

In addition to tax revenues, the subsidies paid by the state to municipalities due to the corona epidemic contributed to the small increase in the tax rate, Kalluinen estimates.

HS told municipalities this year tax rates in December. According to the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, the municipal tax for about 700,000 Finns rose this year, while for 20,000 it fell.

The municipal income tax rate rose this year in Oulu and Pori, for example.

The increase was 0.5 percentage points in Oulu and 0.75 in Pori. The tax remained unchanged in Tampere, Turku and Jyväskylä, for example.

Four municipalities reduced their tax rates from a year ago. They are Kitee, Outokumpu, Sulkava and Taivassalo.

The highest municipal income tax rate this year is 23.50 in Halsua and the lowest is 17.00 in Kauniainen.

The “most popular” tax rate is 21.50, which is in 53 municipalities. The next most common tax rates are 21 and 22. In most municipalities, the percentage is between 20 and 21.

When The tax burden of the “average couple” is compared between all municipalities and not just the municipalities in the provincial centers, the differences are even greater, up to almost € 5,000 per year.

“In Kauniainen, middle-income employees pay EUR 22,034 in taxes and parafiscal charges on their income, which is EUR 4,923 less than in Halsua,” Kalluinen illustrates.

The amount includes municipal and church tax as well as state tax, broadcasting tax and social security contributions but not property tax.

In addition to Halsua, other municipalities with tight income taxation this year are Ylivieska, Kyyjärvi, Karijoki and Veteli.

For the lightest In addition to Kauniainen, the tax authorities include Espoo, Helsinki, Eurajoki and Vantaa.

The comparison also looks at the differences between the municipalities in the Helsinki region. The tax rate raisers are Mäntsälä, Järvenpää, Hyvinkää and Tuusula. In Mäntsälä, the percentage is high, ie 21.

Since the last municipal elections in 2017, the income tax rate has changed in half of the municipalities in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, but only in Helsinki has it decreased.

Of the provinces in mainland Finland, taxation is on average the lightest in Uusimaa and the strictest in Southern Savonia.