Taxation Sanna Marin Aamulehti: Sdp does not present a model for making the municipal tax progressive

The Prime Minister raised the idea of ​​tightening the municipal tax according to income in Yle’s election exam last week.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) write In an article sent to the morning paperthat the SDP has not presented a model for making the municipal tax progressive and that municipal elections will not decide on structural changes in taxation.

Marin thus clarifies his speeches last week Yle’s election exam. In it, Marin said it would be worth considering whether the municipal tax should be as progressive as state income taxation is.

Progressive means that taxation will be tightened as revenues increase. Municipal taxation is basically a flat tax, ie the same for everyone.

“Right now it is [kunnallisvero] is only partially progressive through basic municipal deductions, i.e., only low-income progressive. Those with higher incomes do not take on more responsibility for financing municipal services when taxation is not progressive in the municipalities, ”Marin said.

Marin writes in Aamulehti that the SDP wants to reduce the taxation of low- and middle-income earners but at the same time ensure a sufficient tax base for financing welfare services.

“Therefore, one must also be open to the discussion on the development of taxation and, for example, the transfer of the share of capital income tax to municipalities,” Marin writes.

Marin also mentioned this in Yle’s election exam.

HS explained what a partial control of capital income tax would mean for municipalities. For example, Kauniainen, Mariehamn, Naantali and Helsinki would receive significant additional income if the municipalities received a slice of the residents’ capital income.

Today, the tax on capital goes to the state.

Marinin according to the sdp, it does not want to undermine the deductions from the municipal tax, which in practice make the municipal tax partly progressive. These include basic and earned income deductions.

When the level of deductions has always been raised at regular intervals, it has eaten up the tax base of the municipal tax. Many municipalities real, effective, tax rate is lower than the municipal municipal tax rate.

According to statistics from the Central Association of Taxpayers, those with the lowest incomes, who receive a salary of less than about 16,000 euros a year, do not pay municipal tax at all. The percentage of municipal tax on wage income will rise sharply to an income level of EUR 40,000, after which the increase in the tax rate will level off slightly.

According to Marin, the Ministry of Finance has launched a study on the future of municipal finances, and issues related to municipal financing are part of this work.

“We need a joint reflection on how to secure the vitality of municipalities and the financing of services in the future,” Marin writes.