Taxation Rich countries are reaching an agreement on a reform restricting the tax evasion of giant companies, the reform will bring Finland additional income

U.S. President Biden is pushing for a 15 percent minimum tax designed to prevent tax evasion by giant corporations.

G7 countries approaching an agreement on global corporate tax names. The finance ministers of France, Germany, Italy and Spain said on Friday In the Guardian in its letter that an agreement on a minimum tax rate is achievable.

G7 finance ministers from rich industrialized countries will meet in Britain, and next week G7 leaders will meet for a summit. President of the United States Joe Biden is pushing for a global 15% corporate tax rate that seems valid for all G7 countries.

“France, Germany, Italy and Spain have been working together for more than four years to create an international tax system suitable for the 21st century. There have been many twists and turns along the way. Now is the time to reach an agreement,” the ministers said.

The letter was signed by France Bruno Le Maire, Germany Olaf Scholz, Italian Daniele Franco and Spanish Nadia Calvino. Spain is not part of the G7, but its involvement reflects the common line of the EU’s four largest economies to drive a minimum tax rate.

G7 countries in addition to France, Germany and Italy, the United States, Britain, Canada and Japan. According to the Guardian, the British Treasury Rishi Sunak is leaning towards supporting Biden’s plan.

Within the EU, a 15% tax may also provoke opposition, as EU countries such as Ireland and Cyprus have attracted companies with lower corporate taxation.

The G7 agreement laid the groundwork for a broader international agreement when the G20 meets next month in Venice.

The purpose of a global corporate tax treaty would be to eradicate the tax evasion of large multinational corporations. In addition to the minimum percentage, another important element of the agreement would be that the world’s largest companies could be taxed according to the country in which they have their turnover, and not just according to where they are officially registered.

Technology giants in particular have been able to lower the taxes they pay by being registered in lower-tax countries, even though they make the majority of their profits elsewhere.

HS said In May, the Ministry of Finance estimated that a global minimum tax level of 15% for companies and organizations would clearly increase Finland’s tax revenues.

The Ministry of Finance calculates that if the international minimum tax level were 10 per cent, its direct tax effect would mean EUR 41 million more tax revenue for Finland.

If the global minimum tax level were 12.5 percent, tax revenue would rise to more than 75 million and if 15 percent, direct tax revenue would increase to more than 113 million euros.