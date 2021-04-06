Taxation Revolutionary US tax proposal: International minimum corporate tax would put an end to the ‘race to minimize corporate tax’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she is negotiating a global minimum corporate tax with the G20.

The United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen proposes an international minimum corporate tax.

According to Reuters, Yellen said in a speech on Monday that it will negotiate with the G20 group of rich countries.

Yellen spoke on the issue before his first joint IMF-World Bank meeting as U.S. Treasury Secretary.

According to Yellen, an international minimum corporate tax could end the “thirty-year race to minimize corporate taxation,” the finance minister said in a speech, according to Reuters.

New York Times the proposed minimum tax would apply to multinational companies regardless of where they are headquartered.

Proposal is part of the president Joe Biden 2,000 billion infrastructure packages. The package is raising U.S. corporate taxation to 28 percent from 21 percent and would eliminate some of the tax deductions that American companies can make on profits made abroad.

In Finland, corporate income tax is 20 percent. The tax was reduced from 24.5 percent at the beginning of 2014.

Director – General of the World Bank David Malpass told the economic channel CNBC that G20 finance ministers will discuss international taxation and digital services on Wednesday. According to him, the international attitude is now sharpening the ongoing tax cuts.