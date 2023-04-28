Taxation | Researchers dismiss the health tax as ineffective and discriminatory

There would be many problems with the health tax, say Tuomas Kosonen, research professor of economics, and Esko Linnakangas, professor emeritus of tax law. In order to increase tax revenues, it would be simpler to increase the value added tax on food.

Foodstuffs there is no research-based evidence of the benefits of a broad-based health tax, says the research professor Tuomas Kosonen From the State Economic Research Center.

The National Pensions Institute and the Institute of Health and Welfare have proposed a tax that would guide consumers to reduce their consumption of foods that contain a lot of sugar, fat and salt. The health tax was originally proposed two years ago by the advocacy organization Finnish Social Welfare and Health.

“Several international studies have found that a targeted health tax does not affect consumption in the desired way. Based on reliable research, there is no unequivocal evidence that the tax would change eating habits to be healthier. Only in certain limited cases has the tax had a guiding effect,” says Kosonen.

Kosonen has studied his colleagues Riikka Savolainen and Sami Jysmän with the effects of the candy tax enacted in Finland in 2011 on consumer behavior. They had S group’s national sales data at their disposal.

The final result of the study was that the tax increased the consumer prices of sweets and ice cream by an average of ten percent, but did not affect their demand. When the tax was removed in 2017, it also had no effect on the consumption of sweets.

Is however, one exception.

Doubling the taxation of soft drinks containing sugar led to an increase in the consumption of artificially sweetened soft drinks in Finland. According to Kosonen, the same has been observed in certain foreign studies.

This is probably due to the fact that soft drinks containing sugar taste just as good to the majority of consumers as artificially sweetened ones.

“According to our research, whether the health tax works as desired depends a lot on whether there is a close substitute and healthier product for the taxed product that is not taxed as much.”

A general health tax would include a lot of taxes on products for which there is no very close substitute. Therefore, it would not necessarily steer consumption in a healthier direction.

“It is very unclear to what extent consumers have a replacement product for the more heavily taxed one in different foodstuffs. If such a meaningful alternative does not exist, consumers may not react to the health tax. This situation arises for several products if a wide-ranging health tax is introduced.”

Tuomas Kosonen

Taxation studying the effects is one of the central research fields of economics. Kosonen, who works in the management team of the tax research excellence unit, specializes in public finance and taxation.

According to him, based on research, the introduction of the health tax may also cause unpredictable consequences that are not meaningful in terms of public health.

“In a US study, it was found that as a result of tightening the taxation of sugary soft drinks, their demand decreased, but this was counterbalanced by the consumption of other foods with a lot of energy, which is why the calorie intake as a whole did not decrease.”

The effects of the health tax should not be evaluated on the basis of how it has changed consumption habits in one product group, for example soft drinks.

“If we managed to guide people’s choices with a health tax, but it did not lead to an improvement in public health, the end result would be very bad. Consumption taxes should not interfere with people’s choices if they certainly do not achieve the intended social and public health goal.”

“ “Consumers may choose other unhealthy products instead.”

How about if the tax were very harsh and would raise the price of foods high in sugar, fat and salt significantly, say 20 percent?

“This does not solve the basic problem that when the prices of certain unhealthy foods increase due to the tax, consumers may choose other unhealthy products instead.”

A health tax would probably also cause problems for food companies, as administrative costs would increase. Companies should have separate warehouses for taxable and non-taxable products. The latter are, for example, products that are exported.

“If the tax causes additional costs for companies as a by-product, it reduces their chances of employment. It is necessary to avoid incurring such large administrative costs without knowing that the health tax will lead to the desired outcome.”

Election of the parliament the winning coalition has proposed a health tax as one way to finance the reduction of income taxation.

The proposal is inconsistent with the fact that the tax would prevent harm to public health. If the health tax were effective, it would lead to a reduction in tax revenue because the consumption of the most heavily taxed foods would decrease.

“It would be considerably simpler and more effective to increase the value added tax on food, which would certainly increase tax revenues. From an economic point of view, it is difficult to understand why a broad-based health tax on products would be used to collect tax revenue, rather than tightening the value added tax on food.”

However, tightening the value added tax on food would cause problems, especially for low-income people. Therefore, according to Kosonen, their increased tax burden should be compensated in some way.

Kosonen rejects the claim that there is plenty of research-based evidence of the health tax’s benefits. The matter has been studied a lot, but according to him, the quality of the studies varies.

“Lower-quality studies have found that the health tax can have a wide range of different effects. If you emphasize only the studies that end up with the greatest health benefits, you may have slightly selected the studies to suit your own purposes.”

Esko Linnakangas

Tax law professor emeritus Esko Linnakkanka I think the proposal for a health tax is mostly entertainment.

In his opinion, it is almost certain that the tax would be against the principle of equality. According to it, everyone is equal before the law.

“When deviating from equal and neutral taxation, it must be possible to reliably demonstrate that there is an acceptable basis for the deviation. Promoting health is of course a good goal in itself, but it is not enough if there is no reliable evidence that the tax effectively promotes health.”

In addition to effective health effects, it should be shown that the tax is proportionate to the intended goal.

“The health tax must meet all the requirements laid down in the Constitution and EU law. The scope of the products must be able to be defined precisely, and there must be no randomness or arbitrariness. The tax must treat domestic and foreign products and companies in the same way without any discrimination or favoritism.”

Due to the opposition of the European Commission, Finland has already had to repeal the candy tax twice. According to the commission, the tax was prohibited state aid and taxpayers were not treated equally.

“There would be a lot of legal problems with the health tax. If the tax were to be enacted, Finland would probably have to answer for it at the European Court of Justice in due course,” Linnakangas says.