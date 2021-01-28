Taxation Research on household reduction receives strong criticism – researcher sticks to conclusions and research method

Tuomas Kosonen assumes that the harsh feedback is due to the fact that citizens are afraid of the abolition of the popular reduction. He finds the claims that there was a lot of the gray economy before the reduction to be marvelous.

Fresh research the effects of the household reduction on employment and the gray economy have been received in disbelief. Critics have also questioned the methods used in the study.

Research director involved in the research Tuomas Kosonen Despite criticism, the Wage Research Institute (PT) still stands behind the conclusions.

The State Economic Research Center (Vatt), along with PT, published on Monday research report, according to which a household reduction does not increase employment or eradicate the gray economy.

Read more: Researchers: Household deduction is an inefficient and profitable system – “We were surprised that no tax avoidance effect was observed”

This is contrary to popular belief. The reduction in force since 2001 applies in particular to renovation and cleaning services, which, in many experiences, were previously undeclared undeclared work. Now services are purchased from companies that, for example, in the cleaning industry, have been able to provide low-threshold jobs for the low-skilled.

The effects of the reduction have not been properly studied in Finland, and now that they have been studied, the outcome and research method were, in the opinion of many commentators, problematic.

The outraged tone of criticism, which Kosonen has also received directly from citizens, says that people are worried about the future of household reduction.

“After all, the results point in the direction of whether the deduction should be eliminated, which is ultimately a matter for decision-makers. Citizens do not like the benefits achieved to be removed, ”says Kosonen.

“The reduction is targeted at high-income earners. Taxpayers’ money is being used for this, and our results will not have the effect we had hoped for. ”

Kosonen asks whether the same money, ie around EUR 400 million, could be used differently, for example to support low-income people or reduce income taxes.

Kososen according to the study and the register material used in it were very extensive. According to him, the research is not the last point on the matter but further research is welcome.

“It would be even better if the government were excited to conduct an experiment in which the effects could be determined even more reliably.”

The study has been criticized by, among others, the professor of economics Roope Uusitalo (writing here), Former editor – in – chief of the Taxpayers’ Magazine Taloustaido Antti Marttinen (writing here) and economists Mauri Kotamäki Central Chamber of Commerce and Mika Kuismanen About Finnish Entrepreneurs (writing here) and economists Mikael Kirkko-Jaakkola Taxpayers (inscription here).

Household deduction the effect cannot be studied by comparing two Finland: one with a household deduction and one without.

Therefore, the researchers created two research setups. The first compared the development of sales in the cleaning sector in Finland and Sweden after the introduction of an approximately similar support system in Sweden in 2007. The second compared the development of the renovation sector in Finland with the employment of other similar sectors after the maximum amount of support for renovation services was significantly increased in 2009.

In this way, an attempt was made to find out what happened to employment in the sector and the gray economy when the reduction practically reduced the price of services to the consumer.

According to the criticism, the researchers looked at too short a period of time and did not sufficiently take into account the impact of the simultaneous financial crisis on the demand for services. In addition, critics felt that Finland and Sweden were not comparable during that period precisely because of the financial crisis.

According to Tuomas Kosonen, the experimental setup of tax and income transfer studies always includes the problem that the follow-up period cannot be long, because other changes in the economy may begin to affect the groups under study.

“In advanced monitoring, it is not certain whether this is the effect of a tax change or something else. The short period does not preclude interpretations of the effectiveness effects of taxes. So much criticism is right that it is not possible to say on this basis how the tax change will affect in the long run. On the other hand, if no effects are seen in the short term, it is a pretty good informed guess that the effects will not be very large in the long term. ”

Professor Roope Uusitalo estimates that the research method, the so-called fixed impact assessment, does not sufficiently take into account the emergence of new companies, which can have a significant impact on, for example, sales and employment in the cleaning industry.

Kosonen does not believe this will have a significant impact and does not consider it a serious concern for the conclusions. According to him, not so many new companies are created each year that they could form a huge part of sales and employment. In addition, people buy services not only from new companies but also from existing ones.

What about then the research periods in 2007 and 2009, which also coincided with the financial crisis that shook Finland and Sweden? Economic growth stalled, affecting demand for goods and services.

“It’s true, and it’s also transparently stated in the research report. We note at every point that it slightly undermines the credibility of the results, especially with regard to the extension of the household reduction in the renovation sector in Finland and interrupts the Swedish cleaning industry review period for a short time. Therefore, the main interpretations have been made since 2007, when the system was introduced in Sweden before the financial crisis. ”

According to Kosonen, Sweden is a good analogue country for Finland, because the system immediately became widely used there. When the researchers compared the preliminary trends between Finland and Sweden, they overlapped very much. It could have been assumed that when Sweden introduced the system, employment in the Swedish cleaning industry would have improved and diverged from Finland’s development. That did not happen.

Finland introduced the reduction in 2001, but it is difficult to make a before-after comparison here due to the lack of reliable data. In addition, the introduction was preceded by a trial period of a few years.

Researchers are also criticized for their lack of history because they do not see that the commissioning of undeclared work has decreased during the period of validity of the deduction.

“The researchers’ conclusion.

“Here’s what I think is the research that has been researched against the feel. Where does he base his claim that the commissioning of undeclared work has decreased? This information was examined to see if the mutu information was correct, and it was not, ”says Kosonen.

According to Kosonen, Finland has become urbanized, culture has become more international and incomes have risen. As a result, more use has been made of the services. At the same time as the household deduction is introduced, the impression may be that the increased use of services is due to the reduction.

“There are miraculous claims about the gray economy that before that was awful and now none. What is this based on? I have not seen any evidence or statistics. ”

On the other hand, the nature of the gray economy is probably due to the lack of statistics.

“Even if the gray economy had been larger in the past, its decline could be due to more than just a household reduction. I would like to emphasize that we have no evidence that there has been more of a gray economy in the past. ”

Kosonen and research professor Jarkko Harju are doctors of economics and experienced researchers. Together Youssef Benzartin and Dorian Carlonin A study of the impact of the VAT cut on prices with the European Union was published in the autumn in The Journal of Political Economy, one of the world’s most prestigious economic research papers.

The group that studied household deduction also included Aliisa Koivisto and Sami Jysmä.

The research is part of the research and study projects of the Prime Minister’s Office. It has not been commissioned by the Prime Minister’s Office, but Vatt and PT formed a consortium that applied for public funding from the project program.

Harju and Kosonen, among others, have studied the effects of VAT changes in the restaurant sector and utilized a comparison system between Sweden and Finland and found it to work. This together Oskar Skansin The study with was published in the Journal of Public Economics in 2018.