Taxation | Report: The tax scam of well-known social media entrepreneurs has only accelerated during the year

Taxation|According to Finnwatch, the successful people of social media are increasingly entering into a corporate arrangement, thanks to which they are able to increase their income in the form of a very lightly taxed dividend. Finland’s special way of taxing dividends is attractive to arrangements made for tax reasons.

Non-governmental organization According to Finnwatch, the tax scam of social media entrepreneurs has only accelerated after the organization revealed a year ago how well-known social media stars have organized their taxation to be as affordable as possible.

Entrepreneurs take advantage of the opportunity offered by Finnish tax laws to reduce the tax paid on dividends. By organizing the ownership of the company doing the actual business in a separate holding company, they are able to inflate the net assets of their company, which enables them to raise very lightly taxed dividends.

The arrangement is not illegal, but it raises questions about the functionality and fairness of the Finnish tax system. The Finnish dividend tax relief system is very exceptional in an international comparison.

“The dividend tax system, which rewards larger net worth with lower taxation, creates incentives to implement various tricks to increase net worth. When the trick is successful, it lowers the dividend recipient’s taxation in future years as well,” says Finnwatch’s tax expert Saara Hietanen in the bulletin.

Finnwatch already for the second year in a row, successful social media entrepreneurs are raising the bar, but a similar arrangement is also used by many other entrepreneurs who sell their own work.

According to the organization, the tax authority has made a total of almost 2,300 preliminary decisions regarding the arrangement in the past four years.

In the report published on Wednesday, Finnwatch reviews Sara Siepin Semihima, successful with crush videos Lauri Vuohensiltan, Enni Koistinen Koistin’s gimmick, Rosanna Kuljun RK Promotions and gym entrepreneur-social media influencer Jooel Vatanen Holding company arrangements made by Ptvgym.

According to the organization, every tenth surveyed Finnish entrepreneur has made a holding company arrangement.

Everyone’s at the heart of the arrangements is that the entrepreneurs have established a holding company to which they have sold the shares of the company that is conducting the actual business. They have taken the shares of the holding company as payment.

Ownership has remained with the entrepreneur himself, and it is difficult to see any justification for the arrangement other than avoiding taxes.

The holding company records the value of the shares of the business company it owns in its balance sheet at their fair value. The fair value is defined according to the assets in the business company and the expected returns of the business.

In this way, the assets of the holding company become the calculated value of the business company. The arrangement usually also includes the fact that the entrepreneurs have then distributed a large part of the assets in the business company as dividends to the holding company.

Since then, these dividends have been able to be counted again in the assets of the holding company, even though the fair value of the business company’s shares was already largely based on the same assets paid as dividends.

Thus the assets of the holding company can be artificially pumped even higher.

In the cases reviewed by the report, the holding company’s net assets have usually been pumped up to a multiple compared to the business company’s net assets before the arrangement.

In many cases, the fair value of the business company has also been inflated in a way that deviates from the tax authority’s instructions, according to the organization. Determining the fair value is somewhat open to interpretation.

Accounting increasing the net worth by all possible means is advantageous from a tax point of view, because the taxation of the dividends raised by the entrepreneur is proportional to the net worth of the company.

When the amount of dividends is a maximum of eight percent in relation to the company’s net assets, they are taxed very lightly up to 150,000 euros.

75 percent of the dividend is completely tax-free and 25 percent is taxed at the normal capital income tax rate, i.e. 30 or 34 percent is taxed depending on the amount.

It means that a total of only 7.5–8.5 percent tax is paid on the dividend.

If you want to compare the tax paid on dividends with the wage tax, you have to add the tax paid by the company on its profit. When it is included, an entrepreneur who has accumulated a large net worth pays about 26 percent tax on dividends.

Some entrepreneurs according to Finnwatch’s calculations, the tax benefit from the arrangement is several tens of thousands of euros per year.

Many taxation experts have criticized the fiscal exploitation of the holding company model as being against the spirit of the law, and they have hoped for a quick change. Among other things, the tax expert of the Central Chamber of Commerce Tomi Viitala has demanded oquick change to single taxation.

Emeritus Professor Heikki Scarf criticized arrangement sharply in Helsingin Sanomat a year ago. Etla has also demanded intervention in the artificial inflation of net assets.

A year ago, Finnwatch’s report highlighted, among other things, a social media influencer Natalia Salmelan tax arrangements. He justified its tax planning by that even more prosperous entrepreneurs do the same.

“How many different tax gimmicks are used by the IT, logistics, raksa, industrial, [ja niin edelleen] fields?” she wrote in the story section of her Instagram account.