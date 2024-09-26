Taxation | Purra: I’m ready to cut more – the minister also opened the discussion about child benefits for the rich

Taxation|Finance Minister Riikka Purra said at the Central Chamber of Commerce’s tax day that she herself is ready for further cuts.

Finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) said at the Central Chamber of Commerce’s Big Tax Day that he himself will not propose new tax increases this election period.

Purra reminded that the government program outlines that corporate taxation will not be tightened.

When the state budget is 12 billion in deficit, according to Purra, the tax rate cannot be raised from the current level.

“We can’t think that we will balance with tax increases anymore,” Purra commented on the government’s 12 billion euro deficit budget for next year.

“I myself am ready to present additional surgeries,” he said.

Purran reminded that Finland has lived beyond its means since 2007.

“In a word, lax financial management.”

During the last 16 years, the real gross domestic product in Finland has hardly grown at all, he said.

Purra said that he believes in taxing the disadvantages and consumption himself. However, he promised that the recently raised value added tax will no longer be increased.

Purra also said that he had considered whether some direct social grants could be converted into tax deductions. According to him, Danish taxation has interesting models of this kind.

In his speech, Purra also took a stand on child benefits for the rich. Purra wondered if social benefits could be transferred to tax-deductible benefits at some point in time.

“Would it be good, for example, to emphasize the child tax deduction for work instead of child allowances for rich and wealthy people,” Purra said.

I bite according to which, when reforming taxation, one should consider how the tax policy would maximize the conditions for economic growth.

Purra considered the upcoming tax credit for large investments to be one such growth-promoting measure.

In general, Purra stated that he is a friend of broad and compact tax bases. He also said that Finland needs more independent tax research.

As other taxation issues, Purra mentioned, among other things, the taxation of dividends from unlisted companies.

“Is the current one [listaamattomien yritysten osinkojen] net worth rule optimal?” Purra asked. “I challenge everyone to this social debate.”

Purra also said on Thursday According to Ylethat one of the central economic goals of the government is no longer valid.

It is about the goal outlined in the government program, according to which the public finances should have a deficit of one percent by 2027. The goal was set in the government negotiations in 2023.

Central Chamber of Commerce managing director Juho Romakkaniemi praised Purra’s policy that taxation would not be tightened.

“This is exactly the right line,” Romakkaniemi said in his speech. An additional wish was that the structure of taxation could be changed as long as the overall tax rate does not increase.

“Tax reform is needed,” Romakkaniemi said.

The Central Chamber of Commerce organized its traditional tax day for the 37th time, this time at the premises of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Correction 26.9. at 8:36 p.m.: The article previously read that Purra said that he had considered whether some direct social benefits could be converted into tax deductions and that French taxation would have interesting models for Purra. However, it is about Danish taxation.

