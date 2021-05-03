Taxation Professor Heikki Niskakangas fully meets the government’s tax solutions: “Went to the forest”

The tax solutions for the midway point do not promote tax neutrality, simplicity or predictability, but take the system in the wrong direction, says Professor of Tax Law Heikki Niskakangas.

Finland one of the key creators of the tax system, a retired professor of tax law Heikki Niskakangas condemns Sanna Marinin (sd) tax decisions made by the government in full.

When a good tax system is predictable, neutral, and consistent, the tax breaks now demanded in the midst of the controversy are, according to the professor, a failed order.

“Now we are going in the wrong direction,” Niskakangas says in an analysis he wrote for Facebook.

Neck fabric goes through key tax decisions point by point and justifies why they are bad tax policy.

The government decided to give companies the right to record double depreciation on investments in machinery and equipment for 2024–2025.

In other words, they can be deducted as twice as much as would be allowed under their useful lives. In this way, taxable income will be lower for these years.

“Why should there be double depreciation in those years?” The neck fabric asks. He thinks the solution is wrong.

“That money should be used for education, research and development. The standard of living in Finland is determined by a long-term goal of how valuable work is done here, ”Niskakangas explains.

“The more the world market pays for our work, the richer we live.”

According to Niskakangas, from the point of view of the sustainability problem, it does not matter what kind of depreciation companies make in a couple of years in the middle of the decade.

“Companies invest when they have competitiveness.”

Likewise Niskakangas is plotting the government’s new product development incentive because experience has shown that a tax incentive is the wrong way to increase research and development.

“Companies are exploring when it makes economic sense to increase investment in know-how.”

Government has also proposed a change in the taxation of dividends so that profits paid out of a company as a dividend would be taxed more heavily than profits retained in the company.

“But the distributed profit is already subject to stricter taxation than the profit left in the company, because dividends are taxed,” Niskakangas reminds.

In some situations, dividends have been considered tax-free and sometimes distributed profits have been taxed more leniently to avoid double taxation.

“The current 20 percent tax rate is good. Don’t change the winning game [Älä muuta toimivaa peliä], Neck fabric writes.

Neither customizing the household deduction in detail in giving up oil heating Niskakangas does not understand. There would be easier ways to do that.

The abandonment of oil heating is already supported by direct support, and this support can be increased if desired.

Instead, tying the household deduction to a purpose complicates taxation in an extraordinary way and the benefit is passed on to taxpayers occasionally, Niskakangas writes.

“Summary: went to the forest,” Niskakangas sums up.

Removal rights doubling is a project originally run by the center, which will now be extended for two years.

“It only hurts cyclical politics when we know that [poistokäytäntö] to be continued. These years are going to be powerful, ”Niskakangas tells HS on the phone.

Government set the working group to consider that the taxation of dividends would be stricter for those who now receive them tax-free. However, this would not apply to non-profit organizations, according to the government’s policy.

The model resembles the Estonian tax model.

Niskakangas says he is quite skeptical that the dividend tax project in question would progress in the working group.

This is despite the fact that many tax experts can see signs in the proposal of both the SDP’s willingness to tax tax-free dividends and the Centre’s desire to support solvent companies in dividend taxation.

Niskakangas still works at Aalto University under a so-called emeritus contract.