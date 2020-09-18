Taxation Owners of small houses are threatened with an increase of up to hundreds of euros in Vantaa: A city suffering from a lack of money is considering raising the property tax for the first time in decades

Competition in the Helsinki metropolitan area for high-income residents has meant that Helsinki, Espoo, Kauniainen and Vantaa have kept their property tax rates as low as possible for years.

Vantaa is considering raising property taxes for the first time in decades.

On Monday, the Productivity and Growth Committee, which consists of politicians, will be presented with a preparatory proposal by the civil service management, in which Vantaa, as the first city in the Helsinki metropolitan area, would raise the property tax on permanent residential buildings.

It is proposed to the Vantaa Political Committee that the taxation of permanent housing be increased to 0.51 per cent and the general property tax to 1.25 per cent.

The increases would generate additional revenue for the city totaling EUR 21 million. The lion’s share of this pot comes from an increase in general property tax, 15.2 million, and a tightening of permanent housing taxation by 5.1 million euros.

For owners of small houses, the increase would mean an increase of about 130–250 euros per year, depending on the location, age, size and size of the plot. An increase in property tax would also affect the rent level.

In Helsinki, Espoo and Kauniainen, the tax on permanent housing is the same as in Vantaa, ie 0.41 per cent, but the general tax rate is equal to the lower limit of the tax administration fork, ie 0.93 per cent.

The increase in property tax is also justified by the fact that Vantaa has not introduced a street maintenance fee and a stormwater fee.

Economic situation however, it is so tense and the outlook for the future is weak due to the corona situation that even a real estate tax increase is not enough to balance the economy.

Vantaa politicians have to consider selling assets and cutting operating expenses. Cost cuts of EUR 30-40 million will be considered annually for the next three years. Of this, around EUR 20 million should be permanent.

Vantaa is considering, among other things, the sale of its office building Leijan and some of its rental apartments. Increasing the proceeds from the sale of assets could bring additional income of EUR 10 million next year.

For residents, the savings cure would be seen as a reduction in services or a delay in unwanted service improvements.

For example, expenditure in the education and training sector is set to be reduced by four million, and expenditure in the social and health sector would be reduced by two million euros in next year’s budget.

To date, the growth of Vantaa’s population has rather accelerated the growth of expenditure on these key services. Based on population growth, 17 large kindergartens and 1–2 larger integrated schools should be built in Vantaa by 2030. The list of buildings to be renovated is long.

Only In social and health care, the budget overruns for the current year will rise to EUR 37.5 million, of which the expenditure caused by the corona epidemic will be about EUR 16.3 million. The state has promised to reimburse municipalities for corona expenses.

The trigger has all the services that are not required by law: for example, the Vantaa supplement for home care. The Board of Education did not make a decision on the qualifier this week, but the board transferred decision-making to the council. The proposal is to reduce the Vantaa supplement by EUR 35 per month per applicant.

There is also an idea on the table to give up those early childhood psychologists who have just been hired by a council decision.

The EUR 4 million savings target for education would mean an annual saving of EUR 1.7 million in basic education and EUR 1.5 million in early childhood education. In high school education, the savings were about 230,000 euros.

In practice, it would be difficult to avoid an increase in group sizes or a shrinking course offer.

Tikkurila, Finland’s largest high school, has about 1,300 students. If Vantaa’s qualifying plans materialize, the budget for upper secondary education would be cut by more than 200,000 euros a year.­

Financial program The aim is to increase Vantaa’s annual margin, ie the difference between income and expenses, from EUR 49 million to EUR 120 million in three years. The annual margin shows how much money will be left for the necessary construction projects and loan repayments.

If the savings gear is not engaged, the city is expected to become so heavily indebted in a couple of years that it will have to run its services with debt.

Vantaa’s economy was at its best in 2016, when the annual margin rose to EUR 178.8 million. The loan portfolio fell from more than EUR 1 billion to just over EUR 900 million.

Officials are now not proposing a change to the 19 percent municipal tax.

The competitive situation in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area has kept the municipal tax lower than in the rest of Uusimaa, ie less than 20 per cent. In Vantaa, the municipal tax was last increased at the beginning of the previous economic and debt program seven years ago.