Taxation | Onlyfans influencers failed to declare their income for more than 5 million euros

The Tax Administration supervises the income reported by social workers. In addition to their income, they must also declare the goods they receive for free.

Erotic more than 5 million euros of income received through Onlyfans, which is meant for sharing content, went unreported last year, states the Tax Administration in its press release.

The Tax Administration monitors the income reported by social media content providers, and last year several hundred content providers were monitored. They received income through various content creation platforms such as Onlyfans.

“The tax administration added the undeclared income received through the platforms to the content producers' taxable income. We will continue monitoring this year,” says the risk manager of the Tax Administration Kari Torssonen in the bulletin.

From this year, the Tax Administration will also have access to the annual declarations given by the platform operators. From them, the Tax Administration receives information about the sales of goods and services on the platforms, as well as the rental of means of transport and fixed assets.

The information received from the platforms travels between different EU member states.

“Starting this year, the tax administration will receive information from the tax administrations of other EU countries about the income that persons and companies living in Finland receive through foreign platforms,” ​​says Torssonen.

Soft work in addition to their income, those who do must declare, among other things, the goods they receive.

“Tax must also be paid for such products that have been received without asking or that the recipient has not presented on their social media channels. However, the exception is the usual promotional gifts. You don't have to pay tax on them, unless it has been agreed that they are a reward for visibility”, says the leading tax expert of the Norwegian Tax Administration Kirsi Tuunala.

According to the Tax Administration, a typical advertising gift is worth no more than 50 euros. It can also be more valuable if the gift has, for example, the gift giver's logo prominently, in which case the product cannot easily be turned into money by reselling it.

Tax administration reminds in its announcement that the same rules apply to content production as to other paid work: taxes must be paid on income and costs directly related to work are deductible.

In influencer work, taxes must be paid not only on the monetary salary, but also on free products and special discounts.