The ministry’s Secretary for International Affairs, Tatiana Rosito, says that negotiations “are going well”

The international taxation of large fortunes, the so-called super-rich, one of the priorities of the Brazilian presidency of the G20, should be the exclusive subject of a statement that will be issued by the finance ministers and presidents of the central banks of the group. The information was provided by the Secretary of International Affairs of the Ministry of Finance, Ambassador Tatiana Rosito.

She coordinates the G20 Finance Track, which conducts pre-negotiations with representatives of ministries and central banks. The meeting began on Monday (22 July). The delegations are seeking consensus so that a statement can be forwarded to the authorities.

On Tuesday night (July 23), Tatiana Rosito spoke to journalists and announced that the group should make 3 formal statements. One exclusive statement on international tax cooperation, which includes the taxation of large fortunes.

The 2nd will bring together issues such as the performance of multilateral banks, international financial architecture, capital flows and climate. A 3rd statement will have a “geopolitical language”.

The Brazilian negotiator said that more hours are needed to find consensus on all issues, but stated that the talks “they are doing well”. She did not indicate which points there are still no consensus of ideas.

However, the representative of the Ministry of Finance highlighted the proposal to tax the super-rich, recalling that it is one of the priorities of the Brazilian presidency in the G20, having been the subject of speeches by the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

“It will be an unprecedented statement.”, he stated. “All terms raised by the Brazilian presidency are within the document [de cooperação internacional], including taxation of the super-rich. The points are well advanced”, he added.

The ambassador stated that the fact that a separate declaration is being prepared for the issue of taxation of large fortunes “intends to give due projection to the centrality that this has for the Brazilian presidency” of the G20.

“This is the first time that there will be a statement of this nature in the area of ​​taxation. We believe that this initiative deserves a specific statement.“, he said.

Calculations by French economist Gabriel Zucman indicate that taxing the super-rich would affect 3,000 individuals worldwide, of which around 100 would be in Latin America. In return, it would have the potential to raise around US$250 billion per year.

Rosito said he was confident that the statements would be issued, unlike what happened at the G20 Finance Track meeting in February, when there was no consensus on certain issues.

diplomatic solution

The negotiator explained that in the meetings held this month, such as the one taking place in parallel at the Sherpa Trail (the most political side of the G20), the Brazilian presidency adopted the position of issuing a separate statement called a “Communiqué”, which deals with geopolitical issues. This is a way of ensuring that positions that cause divergence do not prevent a statement from being issued in agreement.

Earlier, at the Sherpa Trail, which also takes place in Rio, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, commented that since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in February 2022, the G20 has been unable to approve ministerial-level documents, due to disagreements between countries on this issue.

The G20’s political arm said in a statement that geopolitical issues such as the wars in Gaza and between Russia and Ukraine are expected to be discussed by leaders at the meeting, which will take place on November 18 and 19 in Rio de Janeiro.It is a victory for Brazilian diplomacy and the Brazilian presidency of the G20”, says Vieira.

Engagement groups

The coordinator of the G20 Finance Track also highlighted that, for the first time, engagement groups and civil society organizations, which form the G20 Social, were able to take their demands directly to representatives of ministries and Central Banks. They participated in a discussion session on Monday (22 July).

Tatiana Rosito said that, in addition to the unprecedented nature of the proposal by the Brazilian presidency of the G20, the meeting was held considerably in advance of the November summit, which allows the demands of civil society to be better assessed by ministers, before reaching world leaders.

The ambassador described the experience as positive. “Some demands are ambitious, but they converge a lot. The discussion was very rich, much appreciated by our peers.”, he stated.

G20

The G20 is made up of 19 countries: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey, and 2 regional bodies: the African Union and the European Union.

The group’s members represent around 85% of the world economy, more than 75% of global trade and around two-thirds of the planet’s population.

Brazil’s presidency of the G20 will last until the summit in November. The next presidency will be held by South Africa.

With information from Brazil Agency.