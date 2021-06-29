The proposal to levy a tax on dividends, sent by the government to the Chamber as one of the tax reform projects, displeased ruralists. The Executive’s text stipulates a 20% tax rate on profits and dividends.

The discontent was presented to the minister of the Secretary of Government, Flávia Arruda, responsible for political articulation, this Tuesday (June 29, 2021). She attended a lunch at the FPA headquarters (Parliamentary Front for Agriculture), one of the most powerful in the National Congress.

On the way out, the minister signaled that the Executive is open to negotiations. “The important thing is for us to know that the text sent by the tax reform government is an initial text. The Parliament has the legitimacy to change it”, declared Flávia Arruda.

Deputies and senators can change projects more easily when the government agrees. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already indicated that the rate can be lowered, perhaps to 15%.

Profits and dividends of up to R$20,000 per month would be exempt, according to the government’s project. An increase in the exemption amount is not discarded.

The president of the FPA, Sergio Souza (MDB-PR), told the power360 that the government’s project will still be studied in detail by the group’s deputies, but that it has already been possible to identify something that, in their view, is a problem.

“One of them [pontos negativos], we have already surveyed, it is a taxation, an excessive increase in taxation in the legal entity linked to agriculture or not. This made us extremely worried,” declared.

The report found that, in the meeting with Flávia Arruda, the 1st FPA member to mention the matter was Claudio Staff (PP-BA).

The proposal was delivered by the Executive to the deputies on June 25th. Joins the project that unifies PIS and Cofins in CBS (Social Contribution on Operations with Goods and Services), sent by the government to Congress in the middle of last year.

Taxation of profits and dividends was the way found by the economic team to offset an increase in the range of exemption from Personal Income Tax. Those with an income of up to R$2,500 a month would not pay, instead of the current R$1,903.98.

There will also be a reduction from 15% to 10% in the income tax paid by companies until 2023, according to the Executive’s proposal.

If Congress cuts the dividend tax, and hence the revenue from the new measure, too much, the administration’s plans to support more exemptions could lose traction.

Pressed, Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) signaled earlier that he may review the calculations used in the proposal. According to him, the intention of the economic team is to simplify and reduce taxes for companies.

continue reading