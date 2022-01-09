Taxation Municipal taxation of many Finns eased this year – See how taxation changed in your municipality

The number of municipalities that have tightened the municipal tax is the lowest in the 21st century.

Still Several Finns reduced their municipal taxation this year. At the beginning of this year, 12 municipalities reduced their municipal taxes. According to the Association of Finnish Municipalities, the reduction in the municipal tax will affect 140,000 Finns.

At the same time, only 16 municipalities are tightening their municipal taxation. According to the Association of Finnish Municipalities, the number of municipalities that have increased the municipal tax is the lowest in the 21st century. The increase in the municipal tax affects a total of 116,000 Finns.

The municipalities that have raised the tax rate are Kotka and Nurmes.

Major The dropper compared to last year’s tax level is Taivassalo in Southwest Finland. A small municipality with about 2,000 inhabitants reduced its tax level to 19.5 per cent at the beginning of the year, while in 2021 the municipal tax was still one percentage point higher. Of the largest municipalities, Rauma and Savonlinna reduced their taxes the most.

Differential compared to recent years is significant, as between 2020 and 2021, for example, 39 municipalities tightened the tax. At the beginning of 2020, the tax was tightened in 53 municipalities compared to the previous year.

There were also fewer municipalities that reduced the tax in 2021 and 2020. At the beginning of 2021, the tax was reduced compared to the previous year in four municipalities and at the beginning of 2020 in 7 municipalities.

Finns pay a significant part of their income taxes to their place of residence. In addition to VAT, the municipal tax is the most significant single tax in Finland. According to tax administration statistics, about € 20.1 billion was collected in 2020.