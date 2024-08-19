Taxation | More than 300,000 Finns have unpaid taxes

Taxation|The largest amount is unpaid real estate tax, a total of around 50 million euros.

August there are more than 80 million euros in taxes in arrears, he says Tax administration. About 323,000 people have not paid their taxes due in August.

According to the tax administration, the largest amount is unpaid real estate tax, a total of around 50 million euros. About two million real estate owners in Finland had their real estate tax due on Tuesday, August 6. About 257,000 of them have not yet paid tax.

A significant amount unpaid was also residual tax, i.e. mätky. There are more than 30 million euros in arrears in August, and they concern approximately 66,000 customers.

On August 1, about 293,000 customers had bills due for payment, for a total of 102 million euros.

Residue- and property tax due dates are different for different people, says the Tax Administration in a press release. For most property owners, the due dates are either in August and October or in September and November.

Mätki’s due dates are usually in August and September.

Those who pay late should check the payment information from Personal Tax, so that the late payment interest will also be paid, the Tax Administration reminds. So you shouldn’t use the original bank transfer if you pay late.

Interest on late payment starts accruing for unpaid tax from the day after the due date. The late payment interest is 11 percent.

According to the Tax Administration, more than 100,000 of the e-invoice orders made in Omavero have not been accepted.

If it is difficult to pay tax due to your own financial situation, you can agree on payment arrangements with the Tax Administration.