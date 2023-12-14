Taxation | Minister Adlercreutz: The Supreme Court's decision may cause decision-making to stall in companies and self-censorship in the media

According to Minister of Europe and Ownership Guidance Anders Adlercreutz (r), the Supreme Administrative Court's policy may cause self-censorship in the media in the future.

Europe- and the Minister of Ownership Anders Adlercreutz (r) comment on his blog decision of the Supreme Administrative Court interpret the supplier's legal fees paid by the employer as taxable income.

According to KHO's decision on Monday, the legal aid paid by the employer was a taxable salary for the journalist.

“The fact that employees remain the payers of an incorrect estimate is problematic in many ways; the line made by the Supreme Administrative Court may in the future not only cause self-censorship in the media, but also stall decision-making in other organizations and companies”. Adlercreutz writes in his blog.

HS reported on Thursday, that the association of chief journalists demands from the government an urgent change to the tax laws in order to secure the work of journalists. According to the association, current legislation seriously endangers the media's operating conditions. Also the Union of Journalists and the Council of the Public Word (JSN) are of the opinion that tax laws should be changed.

Adlercreutz appeals in his blog post to protect the existence and implementation of freedom of speech and freedom of the press as pillars of the rule of law.

“For this reason, I think it would be justified to have a broader social discussion about whether legal responsibilities should always be limited to the company instead of the employee in a situation where the employee acts in accordance with the company's instructions and policies,” Adlercreutz writes.

Adlercreutz says he does not question the court's decision. However, he wants to draw attention to how the definition of compensation as taxable income may in the future affect the freedom of the press and the operations of companies more broadly.