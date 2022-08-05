Taxation | Member of Parliament Honkasalo of the Left Alliance wants an additional tax for energy companies that made record profits

According to Honkasalo, it would be worthwhile to consider the so-called windfall tax, which is designed to tax “excessive” profits.

The Left Alliance Congressman Veronika Honkasalo demands higher taxes for energy companies, which have made significantly higher profits than usual during the European energy crisis.

“In many countries, it has been decided to tax the excessive profits of energy companies, and this should also be the case in Finland,” Honkasalo writes of the party on the website.

Energy companies in Europe and other parts of the world have made huge profits in the first half of this year. For example, oil refiner Neste’s profit for the second quarter was 750 million euros. The company’s net sales rose to 7,039 million euros, which was by far the most the largest in history.

The British oil giant British Petrol, meanwhile, made the second largest profit in its history in the second quarter of the year. In addition, the British Shell and the American Exxon Mobil, among others, made record high profits in the second quarter of the year.

The reason for the huge profits of the oil companies are the high world market prices of oil, which have, however, started to decline. The war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine raised prices higher than in years. On the other hand, the drop in prices has been influenced by the dampening of demand, which is based on concerns about the weakening of economic growth.

“ In the Norwegian model, households can use a limited amount of electricity at a reduced price.

Honkasalo presents a so-called windfall tax as an alternative. According to the European Commission, the windfall tax can be imposed on companies whose profits increase significantly due to circumstances or events that the companies themselves have not influenced. The tax has been used in, for example, Italy, Romania and Great Britain.

Honkasalo also calls for supporting people struggling with energy costs and reducing energy consumption in general. He highlights the Norwegian model, where households can use a limited amount of electricity at a reduced price. After the quota is reached, the household pays the market price for electricity.

“The Norwegian model has the advantage that it does not encourage increased use of electricity and in any case benefits poorer households that use little electricity,” Honkasalo writes.

Honkasalo hopes that the means will be brought up in the government’s budget rush in the fall. The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (middle) is saidthat a report should be made on reducing the price of electricity by the time of the budget crisis.

“I think it is justified that we evaluate, for example, the value added tax on electricity, the situation of electricity companies and ensure that electricity providers act responsibly in this situation,” Saarikko said on Thursday at the announcement of the Ministry of Finance’s budget proposal.