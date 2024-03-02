Taxation | “Justified and reasonable”, says the professor about the real estate tax reform that has received criticism

The “severely damaged” tax values ​​of buildings and plots of land are to be updated. The goal is that the tax values ​​would better reflect current values ​​than they currently do.

The government the planned reform of the real estate tax could lead to an increase in tax for, for example, many people living in growth centers, but for some property owners the tax could decrease. The most visible opponent of the reform has been the Confederation of Business and Industry EK, which the government has often listened to with a sensitive ear.

Professor of urban economics at Aalto University and Helsinki GSE Tuukka Saarimaa considers the reform of real estate tax values ​​necessary. According to him, the differences between the tax values ​​of the land and the market values ​​are really significant.

“They are particularly significant in the largest cities and downtown areas,” Saarimaa tells STT.

“It is a justified and sensible reform.”

According to Saarimaa, the losers of the reform would be those property owners whose tax will increase, causing the value of the property to decrease. The winners would be those whose tax is reduced and the value of the property increases.

Saarimaa estimates that the reform will probably not affect the market rents of apartments. However, an increase in property tax would increase Ara rents.

EK says that the reform threatens to lead to unreasonable tax increases. According to the union, there may be forced sales ahead. According to EK, in one postcode area of ​​Seinäjoki, the taxable value would increase to 23 times the current level.

“It is clear that this leads to unreasonable tax increases for some taxpayers,” says EK's tax director Anita Isomaa for STT.

According to the presentation that went through the opinion round the other year, the relative tax values ​​of single-family properties would increase the most in growing cities like Espoo, Vantaa and Tampere. The Real Estate Association is anticipatedthat in growing cities the tax values ​​would increase, especially in the central areas.

EK's Isomaa says that the real estate tax does not take into account the payer's tax-paying ability.

“Detached houses don't get any income for their house, on which they would pay the tax.”

According to Isomaa, the reform should at least include a time extension.

EK's opposition can be explained by the effects on companies. According to the second year's presentation, the tax burden on industrial buildings would increase by 44 percent and on shop buildings by 57 percent. At that time, the reform was postponed until this election period.

According to Saarimaa, the property tax cannot be high in the new system, unless the taxpayer is quite wealthy.

“We are now looking for such problem cases, where a person with a low income lives in an expensive apartment and does not generate income with which to pay real estate tax.”

Saarimaa does not see that these cases are a hugely widespread problem.

“Now we should boldly push through this real estate tax valuation reform.”

Reformation the goal is that the tax values ​​would reflect the current values ​​better than at present. Aalto University senior fellow Timo Viherkentätwho has even been called the “father of real estate tax”, is said that the tax values ​​are “badly damaged”.

There was a big change in real estate tax already at the beginning of the year, when the tax percentages for land and buildings were differentiated from each other. At the same time, the lower limit of the land tax rate was increased.

Next, the plan is to reform the principles by which the tax values ​​of buildings and land are determined. The draft law is about to be submitted for opinions.

The official goal of the reform is not to tighten the property tax level. Municipalities' decisions on tax rates can, however, lead to a tightening of taxation.