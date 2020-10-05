Taxation Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president would punish technology company owners, estimates financial magazine Wall Street Journal

Joe Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate and other tax increases for large companies.

Democrats presidential candidate Joe Biden election as president of the United States in the presidential election in November would likely lead to a loss of profits, especially for owners of major technology companies on U.S. stock exchanges, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) write.

Biden is proposed an increase in the corporate tax rate for companies from the current 21% to 28%. He has also been in favor of imposing a minimum tax on American companies and that Taxes paid by multinationals based in the United States on foreign income would be raised.

In Finland, the corporate tax rate is 20%.

In total, the tax increase proposals put forward by Biden would reduce the taxed profits of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index by 9.2 percent, according to WSJ, a global research unit at Bank of America (BofA).

S&P 500 The index is made up of the major companies considered to be the most significant in the various industries in the United States. According to the BofA, large technology companies would suffer the most from Biden’s tax policy changes.

In particular, the blow would hit the IT, communications and consumer goods industries, the industries in which Amazon, Microsoft, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Facebook and Apple operate.

In these industries, the decline in profits could be more than ten percent, BofA estimates.

The S&P 500 index has risen 50 percent from the end of March.

At the time, rates had fallen sharply due to concerns about the coronavirus. Now the index is more than three percent higher than at the beginning of the year.

At the end of last week, Amazon’s stock price had risen 69 percent since the beginning of the year. The corresponding figure for Apple is 54 percent, for Microsoft 31 percent, for Facebook 27 percent, and for Alphabet nine percent.

Business future profits are a key indicator in measuring their market capitalization.

However, in recent times, especially in technology stocks, investors’ valuations have changed so that the valuation takes greater account of expectations of long-term earnings development.

The return prospects of alternative investments and the amount of investment money in circulation also affect the valuation levels of shares.

For example, Apple’s share price has doubled since 2018, although its profits have remained more or less unchanged, the WSJ writes.

Part Recent price developments are also explained by the fact that analysts expect the results of American listed companies to rise rapidly next year from this year’s rate cut.

An analyst survey conducted by Factsec predicted profits for S&P 500 companies to rise 26 percent in 2021.