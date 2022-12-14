Taxation | Income taxation will be tightened in many next year

Taxation is tightened by a maximum of 0.4 percentage points for low-income earners and higher-than-average earners.

With a big one some wage earners will be taxed harder next year, says Elinkeinoelämä’s delegation Eva.

According to Eva, the income taxation of a low-income earner earning 1,500 euros per month will increase by 0.4 percentage points. The income tax rate for an employee with an average income of 3,250 euros will be reduced by 0.1 percentage points, while for those who earn more than 7,000 euros per month, taxation will be increased by 0.4–0.3 percentage points.

Eva says that the wage earner’s income taxation will occasionally become tighter and lighter in different income categories as a result of the social security reform. Taxation remains unchanged or is slightly reduced when the monthly income is 2,000–2,300 euros and in the income range of 2,900–3,500 euros. In other income categories, wage taxation will be tightened.

For low-income and higher-than-average incomes of more than 5,400 euros, taxation will be tightened by a maximum of 0.4 percentage points.

Eva also says that employment in private sectors is becoming more expensive for the third year in a row. The increase is the result of an increase in the employer’s health insurance premium.

According to Eva, the tax bases for consumption will remain unchanged on average next year. Excise taxes on goods harmful to health and the environment will be increased in tobacco products and diesel fuel, but consumption taxation will be eased by a temporary reduction in the value added tax on electricity and passenger transport.