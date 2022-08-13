Taxation | In the fall, the Parliament will deal with the controversial capital gains tax for the wealthy

The government’s aim is to prevent situations where a wealthy person moves from Finland to a low-tax country in order to avoid taxes on the capital gains of their assets.

Parliamentary is scheduled to begin processing the long-prepared and disputed capital gains tax in the second week of November.

The tax has also been called an exit tax. The government’s aim is to prevent situations where a wealthy person moves from Finland to a low-tax country to avoid it taxes.

Read more: The government’s decision on the new capital gains tax raised a fierce controversy: This is what the tax is about, HS reviews the benefits and drawbacks

Capital gains tax refers to the tax on the property of persons moving out of Finland. The tax is aimed at the increase in the value of assets and applies to situations where Finland’s right to tax income is currently cut off.

The tax therefore applies specifically to the increase in property value that has occurred during the person’s residence in Finland.

Among other things, the interest organizations of business life and the coalition have opposed the tax. Chairman of the coalition Petteri Orpo promised last fallthat the party will cancel the tax if the coalition comes to power.

Government decided on the tax last fall after long negotiations, because it had to find tax increases for 100 million euros in last year’s budget crisis. In particular, the Sdp pushed the tax.

The portion of the capital gains tax out of one hundred million euros was estimated at the time to be around 25 million euros, but the tax is primarily intended to prevent tax revenue losses.

“When the calculated level of the tax year is assumed to be 0-70 million euros, and it is assumed that the tax collection grows steadily for ten years, the estimated collection for the first tax year would be 0-7 million euros. In the second tax year, the estimate would be 0–14 million euros,” they say in the reasons for the presentation.

The tax is quite difficult to implement. The rich can afford to hire tax experts who tend to find ways to avoid paying taxes.

Law is intended to enter into force at the beginning of 2023.

There are still many twists and turns ahead, because the reform only went to the opinion round last Friday.

According to the report by the Ministry of Finance, the value-added tax is used in, for example, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, France, Spain and the United States.

The ministry has estimated that the tax would be aimed at “a small number of wealthy people”.

Since Finland strives to avoid double taxation, the tax would primarily be relevant if the wealthy person’s new country of residence taxed capital gains little or not at all.

Tax critics fear that the rich will find the capital gains tax unfair.

According to the bill, the tax would be applied to natural persons who, before moving out of Finland, were generally liable for taxes in Finland and whose country of residence according to the tax treaty would have been Finland for at least four years during the 10 years before moving out of Finland.

In principle, the scope of the regulation would include movable property, such as shares, investment fund units and virtual currencies.

However, the regulation would not be applied if the total fair value of the property subject to capital appreciation income was less than EUR 500,000 and the amount of the imputed capital gain of said property was less than EUR 100,000.

Read more: The government’s decision on the new capital gains tax raised a fierce controversy: This is what the tax is about, HS reviews the benefits and drawbacks

Read more: Those who leave the country should be taxed – especially the rich and educated, who only learn strange ways elsewhere

Read more: Orpo: The coalition will cancel the capital gains tax if it gets into government