Taxation | HS compared the prices of 12 products before and after the VAT increase: These products are now sold at a “discount”

Taxation|The increase in value added tax that took place at the beginning of September has not necessarily increased the prices of products yet. HS found out how the increase is reflected in the prices.

General the increase in value added tax may not yet be widely reflected in product prices. HS compared the prices at the end of last week and Monday morning. The comparison included 12 products sold in different online stores.

Based on the comparison made in online stores, it became clear that the prices of several products have remained unchanged.

This means that the seller takes the impact of the tax increase to heart.

In some after all, the price increase in products can already be seen. HS said on Sunday that, for example, a state monopoly selling strong alcohol Alko has raised the price of Koskenkorva the effect of the tax increase more.

On Sunday, Finland raised the general value added tax rate from 24 percent to 25.5 percent. The change applies to the vast majority of products, as most products and services fall under the general VAT rate.

Government evaluate previously, that the prices of products included in the general VAT rate will rise by 1.2 percent, if the tax increase is transferred in full to consumer prices.

Calculated in this way, for example, the prices of more expensive electronic products rise by tens of euros. In cars, the impact can be hundreds of euros.

However, the increase does not necessarily increase the price in a straight line, as it is affected not only by taxation, but also by the competitive situation.

Also the lower ones changes have been planned to the areas of application of the VAT rates. In this case, most of the products and services with the current ten percent tax rate would be transferred to the 14 percent VAT rate.

The changes would take effect next year at the earliest, says the Tax Administration on their website.

The government has also decided to raise the VAT on sweets and chocolate from 14% to 25.5%.