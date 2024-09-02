Taxation | For many, Monday is the last day to pay taxes

Taxation|The due date affects approximately 350,000 Finns.

Sluts that is, more officially, residual taxes are due to be paid on Monday, totaling approximately 270 million euros, says Tax Administration. The residual tax pot on the due date in September is the largest of the year measured in euros.

Mätky’s due date concerns about 350,000 customers of the Tax Administration, of which 300,000 are concerned about the first installment.

Residual taxes are paid by those who did not pay enough taxes during the tax year 2023. According to the tax administration, the reason for large residual taxes is usually that the customer has large or complex incomes, and the tax rate has not been raised high enough during the tax year.

On Tuesday, the money moves in the other direction, when the Tax Administration pays out tax refunds to around 1.2 million customers. Even then, the largest total amount of the year is expected, almost 1.2 billion euros.

Refunds are paid every month from July to December. The payment date for your own returns depends on when your tax decision is completed.

“The rest will get their own decision by the end of October, so it’s worth waiting in peace,” the chief inspector Juha Villman says in the announcement.