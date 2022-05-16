Taxation Finnwatch: Hiding property is too easy in Finland

According to a recent comparison, Finland is not at its worst in terms of transparency, but there is room for improvement in the transparency of corporate ownership and tax information.

In Finland there is room for maneuver in the transparency of corporate ownership information and tax reporting requirements.

This is what the NGO Finnwatch states on the basis of a recent Financial Secrecy Index (FSI) comparison.

In the transparency comparison covering a total of 141 countries, Finland finished in 88th place, which means that Finland is a more open country than average. The United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong and Luxembourg are at the top of the transparency comparison. These countries are among the best in secrecy and play the biggest role in enabling the hiding of property around the world.

The annual comparison is carried out by the Tax Justice Network, which combats tax evasion and corruption. Lack of transparency increases the risk of corruption and makes it more difficult to investigate money laundering and tax evasion, Finnwatch states in a press release.

In comparison, Finland performs poorly in the transparency of companies’ ownership information. In Finland, the register of beneficiaries concerning ownership information is not open to everyone, and information on only the largest owners of companies is entered in the register.

Finnwatch points out that this has made it more difficult to trace the assets of the oligarchs subject to sanctions, among other things.

“In Finland, investigating journalists and non-governmental organizations have to apply for permission to obtain information from the register of beneficiaries. It is also difficult to use the register: in order to get information from the register, you really need to know in advance what you are looking for, ”says Finnwatch’s tax expert. Saara Hietanen says in a press release.

Finnwatch therefore demands changes to the register of beneficiaries and also to the transparency of tax information.

By comparison, Finland is criticized for not making public court rulings on taxation entirely public or available free of charge. According to Finnwatch, companies in Finland are not required to provide sufficiently comprehensive public country-specific tax data reporting, which would open up the corporate tax payment and other key figures in assessing it in more detail.

Finnwatch also criticizes Finland for ordering companies’ financial statements from the trade register.