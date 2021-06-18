Taxation Finnish and Estonian tax administrations have started real-time information exchange – facilitating the investigation of cross-border tax offenses

This is the first time in the world that information has been exchanged in real time between national tax authorities.

Finland The tax administration, together with the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, has started real-time information exchange. According to the tax administration, this is the first time in the world that information has been exchanged in real time between national tax authorities.

According to the tax administration, information has been exchanged in the past, but through manual surveys.

“The fact that we have achieved this breakthrough with our Estonian colleagues is the result of a long-term, excellent cooperation,” says the Tax Administration’s Chief Strategy Officer. Arto Pirinen in the bulletin.

According to him, the basis is mutual trust, which has made it possible to reach a whole new level in the exchange of information.

Since January, Finland has received real-time information on tax liabilities from Estonia. This year, the tax administrations of both countries will extend the secure data exchange to VAT data and employee income data.

Real time the exchange of information facilitates the investigation of cross-border tax offenses and enables increasingly effective cooperation.

For example, in the future, an Estonian citizen working in Finland will not have to apply to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board for a certificate of salaries paid in Estonia for the Finnish Tax Administration. According to the tax administration, the tax authorities will also benefit from the solution, as it will make work more efficient.

“Currently, inquiries between Estonia and Finland account for about a third of all inquiries from both countries. Real-time information exchange makes the work of both tax administrations significantly easier and faster,” says the deputy director. Rivo Reitmann About the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.