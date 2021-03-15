Timo Viherkenttä, Aalto University’s working life professor, considers the importance of corporate taxes in public finances important. In 2019, the taxpayer collected almost 6 billion euros in corporate taxes.

15.3. 14:21

Finland the reform of country-by-country tax reporting by large companies could lead to surrogate victims. This is what Aalto University’s working life professor, who is familiar with international tax law, says Timo Viherkenttä.

At the same time, he recalls that the amount or low level of corporate tax payment in an individual case can be due to a variety of reasons.

“I think there may be few substitute victims, but yes, multinational corporations can provide relevant information for the debate on the extent to which taxes are paid where they actually operate.”

HS said in the past that the reform of country-by-country tax reporting is progressing in the EU, largely due to Finland ‘s actions.

In the longer term, one of the purposes of country-by-country taxation is to make large technology companies pay at least some tax to the countries from which they derive their income.

Taxation of companies, especially those responsible for digital service platforms, is difficult for nation states. The allocation of profits can be transferred to low-tax countries or tax havens, for example by transferring various copyrights and patents.

The same tax planning is also available to a lesser extent to other large international companies.

Green field the view of surrogate victims is partly in line with that of the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen with (central) views. In an earlier HS news, Vanhanen described country-specific tax reporting as one route to trying to curb aggressive tax planning.

“But it’s not terribly effective. It is based on the fact that companies are afraid of reputational damage, but at the same time many good companies are falling victim. ”

SDP ministers, for their part, have pushed for reform. For example, the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen and the Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakan considers it a step towards fairer taxation.

Previously Viherkenttä, who has been the Deputy CEO of pension investor Keva and the CEO of the State Pension Fund, says that even the largest institutional investors today often give instructions or explicit requirements for their investment companies to report their tax footprints on a country-by-country basis.

“For example, the Norwegian oil fund NBIM has recorded this in its own responsibility program, and Calpers, the largest American pension investor, at least hopes that companies will report their taxes on a country-by-country basis. That, too, is a matter of reputation. ”

According to Green Field, the importance of corporate taxes in public finances is important.

“I haven’t considered corporate tax quite symbolic.”

According to the taxpayer, the corporate tax revenue for 2019 was approximately EUR 5.8 billion.