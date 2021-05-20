Taxation Finland can expect a big tax pot, corporate tax cuts would bring more than 200 million euros to Finland, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The impact of other OECD tax proposals on tax revenues would be small, the Ministry of Finance estimates.

Treasury estimates that the global minimum tax level of 15% for companies and organizations, as well as other tax proposals from the OECD, which represents rich industrialized countries, could increase Finland’s tax revenues by possibly more than EUR 200 million.

The Ministry of Finance calculates that if the international minimum tax level were 10 per cent, its direct tax effect would mean EUR 41 million more tax revenue for Finland.

If the global minimum tax level were 12.5 percent, tax revenue would rise to more than 75 million and if 15 percent, direct tax revenue would rise to more than 113 million euros.

This was the effect of the so-called global minimum taxation of the OECD tax proposal, ie Pillar II, on Finland’s corporate tax revenue.

Larger Tax revenues of more than EUR 200 million will be achieved by taking into account the wider effects of the OECD project on Finnish corporate taxation.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the effects of the second tax proposal included in the project, ie the Pillar 1 tax proposal, would be quite small from the point of view of the whole.

The central idea of ​​that second proposal is for states with consumers or customers to have more taxing power in international corporate taxation.

Ministry of Finance According to the calculation, the direct tax effect of both proposals, ie the pillars, combined with the effect of reduced corporate profit transfers due to tax evasion, for example, would raise Finland’s tax revenue by 15% to a range of EUR 166-223 million.

At most, this change could mean a 4.8 per cent increase in Finland’s corporate tax revenue, the Ministry of Finance estimates in its calculations.

“These the calculations are based on well-simplified assumptions and the calculations involve a lot of uncertainty. For example, the impact of BEBS actions already taken is not included in the assessments, ”says an adviser from the Ministry of Finance. Leena Aine.

According to him, the figures at this stage are only indicative.

“Work is still alive. It is also good to note that the OECD proposals have a wide range of effects, and the calculations describe only some of them. ”

Finland the corporate tax rate is now 20%.

President of the United States Joe Biden the administration has suggested that the world should move to a minimum of 21 percent.

Tax Director of the Confederation of Finnish Industries Anita Isomaa evaluates At the end of April, HS said that for Finland the increase in corporate tax from the current 20% to 21% would not be a threshold issue if an agreement was reached.

OECD is undergoing a change in corporate taxation by more than 130 states.

The regulatory package is divided into two pillars. Pillar 1 deals with the redistribution of taxing rights between states and Pillar 2 with global minimum taxation.

A tax solution will be sought at a meeting organized by the OECD in the summer.