Taxation | Expert: A change to Switzerland and other tax-advantaged countries means losses of tens of millions of euros every year

Lauri Finér proposes opening tax treaty negotiations with Switzerland. One option is to terminate the tax treaty, as was done with Portugal.

Finns tax payers suffer losses of tens of millions of euros every year due to Finns moving to Switzerland and other tax-advantaged countries, tax expert Lauri Finér evaluate.

According to Finér A report published by Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday says that the transition of the wealthy to tax-advantaged countries is not about individual freedoms.

Finér is the executive director of the Kalevi Sorsa Foundation and a tax expert, who has previously worked for a long time in the tax administration on international corporate taxation. He has also worked, among other things, as a researcher at the University of Helsinki and as a tax policy expert for the Social Democratic parliamentary group.

Helsinki Sanomat reported on Wednesday that in the Finnish trade register there are five hundred responsible persons of companies whose domicile is registered in Switzerland. Managers of listed companies have moved to Switzerland, for example, and they get to earn additional pension payments of millions of euros without Finnish taxation rights.

Finér reminds that by moving you can avoid taxes on investment income accumulated in Finland along with supplementary pensions.

“For Rich for the immigrant, the benefit can be great, as Switzerland, known as a tax haven, taxes income only lightly, if at all. The tax on even large incomes can remain close to zero, when a small investor in Finland pays a tax of around 30% on capital gains and the tax on large pensions is more than fifty percent”, Finér reminds.

According to his observations, migrations made for tax reasons are directed not only to Switzerland but also to other low-tax countries.

Finns however, tax losses could be reduced.

“It is possible to stop tax evasion related to moving. With the help of the so-called capital appreciation tax, Finland could tax all investment income accumulated while living here, even after moving,” Finér believes.

The previous government agreed to enact a capital appreciation tax in its budget rush in the fall of 2021. The tax would have been intended to prevent situations where a wealthy person can avoid taxes on capital gains completely or almost completely by moving out of Finland.

In the budget rush according to the agreement, Finland would be allowed to tax the increase in value that occurred while living in Finland, if a person moved from Finland to a low-tax country and sold their assets such as securities holdings there.

Center and the Ministry of Finance opposed the tax and the project collapsed.

“The strong lobbying of the rich had an effect in the background, as a result of which the top civil service management of the Ministry of Finance also participated in an exceptional way in hoarding the value-added tax,” Finér describes.

Head of the Office of the Ministry of Finance Juha Majanen criticized the tax prepared by the government in October 2022. The researchers were surprised by the harshness of the statements, as the value-added tax is in use in several reference countries.

Additional pensions taxation in Finland could require negotiations with tax havens to change tax treaties, Finér believes. The tax treaty between Finland and Switzerland was drawn up in 1993.

“Many of Finland's tax treaties are such that Finland can tax additional pensions paid abroad,” says Finér.

Since Finland is currently not allowed to tax supplementary pensions paid to Switzerland, the CEO can stop paying taxes to Finland. For example Matti Lievonen collected an annual pension of around 480,000 euros for himself as CEO of the state-owned company Neste, but he has not paid any income tax on it to Finland in the years 2020–2022.

Finér reminds that if Switzerland does not want to negotiate, one option is to terminate the tax treaty. This was done with Portugal some years ago.

Matti Lievonen was photographed in the summer of 2018 in Helsinki after he had announced his retirement from Neste's CEO vacancy.

Hundreds Finns who drew tax-free pensions in Portugal were subject to tax in 2019, when Finland canceled its tax treaty with Portugal. The tax exemption applied to occupational pensions of a private company and additional pensions paid by the company.

Tax-free supplementary pensions and occupational pensions were enjoyed in Portugal by, among others, the former CEO of Kesko Matti Halmesmäkiformer CEO of Nokian Tires Kim Gran and Rautaruukki's former CEO Sakari Tamminen.

The incomes of high earners and taxes paid to Finland from 1999 to 2022 can be viewed From Helsingin Sanomat's Verokone for a total of 24 years.

Veneer due to migration to tax-advantaged countries, the tax evasion of the most well-off continues, while those with low incomes are significantly cut.

For example, inheritance and gift tax can be avoided by moving abroad. This has been done, among other things, by the person who holds the record for wealth in Finland Björn Wahlroos.

“The richest can also take advantage of other gaps in the tax base in tax planning, such as Finland's exceptional dividend tax relief for unlisted limited companies,” Finér believes.