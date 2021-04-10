Taxation Even buying in virtual currency can generate tax breaks – capital gains are always taxable capital income, even if you pay bills with bitcoins

The tax administration recalls that a taxpayer can find bitcoin or other virtual currency income even if it is not self-reported. Information is also exchanged internationally between authorities.

Tax administration estimates that the sharp rise in the value of so – called virtual currencies last year will generate even greater tax revenue for the state from their capital gains. The price of bitcoin, the most popular virtual currency, almost quadrupled last year from about 6,500 euros to about 24,000 euros.

At the same time, the popularity of virtual currencies as an investment destination in Finland has also grown.

From the taxpayer ‘s point of view, virtual currencies are assets whose sale or conversion into a real currency may give rise to a capital gain taxable as capital income. In the eyes of the taxpayer, virtual currencies are no longer considered an official investment product than a currency.

Capital gains must be paid for the increase in value, even if virtual currencies are used to make purchases or pay bills. Or if you change the virtual currency to another virtual currency. Income from capital gains must be reported to the taxpayer himself.

The status of virtual currencies and tax treatment has been the subject of several court rulings in recent years.

“We anticipatethat many have sold virtual currency last year and will now be able to report capital gains to the tax return this spring, ” Timo Puiro About the tax administration says.

In 2017–2018, the taxpayer was notified of EUR 176 million worth of virtual currency transfers, from which a profit of EUR 60 million had been made. There were thousands who reported wins. Bigger profits are expected this year.

In addition to bitcoin, virtual currencies include ethereum, tether and litecoin.

Income from the so-called mining of virtual currency is taxed as earned income.

Taxman recalls that it has various means of finding out about virtual foreign exchange earnings, even if they do not declare them themselves. Authorities also exchange information between countries. In 2018–2019, the Finnish taxpayer sent information on virtual currency transactions to other countries for a total of EUR 13.5 billion.

When income from virtual currencies is declared in the tax return itself or in the own tax service, the tax increase that is imposed if you fail to report is avoided.

More detailed instructions and a calculator for calculating the capital gain can be found on the Tax Administration’s website.

The cost of acquiring a virtual currency can be deducted for tax purposes. Losses from virtual currency transfers are also now deductible.