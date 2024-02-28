Taxation | Eva proposes eight measures to attract investments to Finland

The business delegation proposes, among other things, the reduction of the highest marginal tax rates and corporate taxation.

28.2. 19:45

Business life the delegation (Eva) proposes eight measures aimed at reducing taxation, which could be used to attract more investments to Finland.

The lack of economic growth cannot be corrected without new investments, and the only thing that politicians can do quickly enough to deal with it is to lighten taxation, Eva writes in an article published on Wednesday in his analysis.

“In the international operating environment, tax extortion is not an option,” writes Eva's leading tax expert Emmilina Kujanpää in the analysis.

In the first place according to Eva's proposal, labor taxation should be lightened by lowering the highest marginal tax rates by 10 percentage points. Marginal tax means the tax you have to pay on additional earnings.

According to Eva, corporate taxation should also be lightened. The delegation proposes lowering Finland's corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

According to Eva, the most useful thing would be to decide on the tax rate reduction already now, but the tax reduction would only come into effect at the end of the election period, because advance notice would increase investments in Finland as soon as the tax reduction became known.

“Furthermore, a tax reduction decided several years in advance would focus more on new investments than a surprising tax reduction, which would focus more on the return on already existing capital,” Eva's publication says.

Alternatively, the tax relief could be directed only at new investments, so that part of the investment costs would be compensated in taxation.

I work and the lowering of corporate taxation, Eva considers to be “big enough triggers” for them to be noticed internationally.

In addition to them, according to Eva, there are obstacles to growth in taxation that should be removed in any case.

Thirdly, Eva suggests that tax incentives for investments should be improved and interest deduction restrictions should be eased to the EU's minimum level.

In Eva's opinion, the tax incentive for research and development activities should be developed more strongly to meet the needs of early-stage startup companies. Now the most benefiting from the incentive are established profit-making companies.

Fourth on Eva's list of proposals is the easing of the tax rules for business arrangements. According to it, currently “strict or open to interpretation” regulations slow down fast-paced business transactions.

Eva criticizes, for example, that in Finland the tax-free transfer of subsidiary shares and other fixed asset shares requires a one-year ownership period before sale, which is a long time in business acquisitions where part of the acquired group is to be sold on.

In addition Finland should change the tax legislation related to work-related immigration.

If the employer obtains support for an employee arriving from abroad, e.g. for looking for an apartment, the cost of the services purchased by the employer is considered the employee's taxable salary.

“Tax legislation should be changed so that the help offered by employers does not cause additional taxes for the employee,” writes Eva.

Eva also hopes for a more stable tax policy in Finland in general, which is why she proposes the establishment of a long-term parliamentary working group. Its task would be to ensure that taxation would be predictable from the companies' point of view.

Tax disputes in order to speed up the solutions, Eva proposes expanding the Central Tax Board's authority to cover transfer tax and real estate tax. The authority of the board that gives preliminary rulings on tax issues is currently limited to income and value added taxation.

In addition, in Eva's opinion, in order to shorten the prolonged waiting times, the courts should set a time limit within which a decision on tax appeals must be given. The Tax Collectors' right to appeal against preliminary rulings should also be limited.

Last on Eva's list is the simplification of tax-related reporting and calculation.

In Eva's opinion, the administrative burden of taxation should be reduced and overlapping reporting obligations should be abolished, because in recent years the states have increased reporting requirements, especially for large companies.