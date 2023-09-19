Taxation | Entrepreneurs would ditch the tax loophole attached to influencers – propose a 400 million euro subsidy instead

Suomen Yrittäjät proposes to all owners of unlisted companies a dividend tax of 7.5–8 percent, regardless of the company’s net assets, up to 150,000 euros. The new tax relief would cost the state 350–400 million euros per year, the interest organization estimates.

Finland Yrittäjätt proposes to change the dividend taxation of unlisted companies after this election period so that the relief based on the company’s net assets would be removed.

Instead, the interest organization proposes that a corresponding tax relief be given to all those who invest in unlisted companies.

According to the entrepreneurs’ estimate, the tax advantage would cost the state 350–400 million euros per year in lost tax revenue.

Nowadays In Finland, wealthy companies outside the stock exchange can pay dividends to their shareholders with light taxation.

If the company has enough of its own funds, it is possible to pay dividends of 150,000 euros per year for each shareholder by paying only less than a third of the amount of tax that, for example, a minority owner of a listed company has to pay on dividends.

The arrangement is unique in the world. In Finland, the amount of reduced dividends is calculated for historical reasons based on eight percent of net assets, although according to financial theory, the basis should be the central bank’s annual interest rate or a few tenths on top of that.

Unlisted reduced corporate dividends made headlines when an NGO Finnwatch reported social media influencers’ new tax planning gimmick.

Due to the “casting error” in taxation, the company should still be transferred to a holding company, in which case taking into account the company’s return value gives the owners the opportunity to raise their dividends with lower taxes.

The revelation of the tax scam led to a discussion about whether the consideration of normal income in Finland should be based on the central bank’s annual interest rate according to financial theory.

Finland The entrepreneurs’ proposed solution to the dilemma is that the owners of all unlisted companies are allowed to withdraw dividends from the companies up to 150,000 euros per person, so that 75 percent of the dividend income would be tax-free. Now only the wealthiest companies have that opportunity.

Half of dividends over EUR 150,000 per person would be tax-free dividends, Chairman of Suomen Yrittäjie Petri Salminen tells about the proposed model.

In the model, the combined tax percentage of the corporation tax paid by the company and the shareholder’s dividend tax would be approximately 26 percent per person up to 150,000 euros.

The taxable part of the dividend would always be taxed as capital income and the current so-called earnings dividends would be waived.

“The tax model for entrepreneurs would thus be simpler than the current one and easier for the entrepreneur,” argued Salminen.

According to entrepreneurs, the current tax model for reduced dividends should be kept in force for the duration of this government term, because taxation must be predictable.

Strait justifies the expansion of the number of tax-free dividends by the fact that the current model treats companies in different industries and capital structures unequally.

“The main point is that the taxation of entrepreneurs will not be tightened.”

According to Salminen, in taxation it is necessary to understand the difference between investor risk and entrepreneur risk.

“An entrepreneur’s investments are often in one high-risk destination, in his own company.”

However, Salminen clarifies that by “entrepreneurs” he means all parties and investors who invest in companies outside the stock exchanges.

“In Sweden, we talk about closely owned companies.”

Entrepreneurs in the proposed model, the tax advantages would disappear if the company were listed on the stock exchange.

Salminen considers the question of why taxation should become substantially stricter if the company’s shares are traded on different marketplaces to be theoretical, because there is often no marketplace.

“Listing on the stock exchange is not a normal continuum in the development of a company and it is not suitable for everyone.”

In some in these countries, companies’ tax breaks are tied to the size of their turnover. Thus, the tax advantages intended for small companies cannot be used by large unlisted companies.

For example, in Britain, companies with a turnover of less than 150,000 pounds have a corporation tax rate six percentage points lower than other companies.

According to Salminen, turnover size would not be a good basis for distributing tax benefits for companies in Finland.

“Turnover is a comparatively weak indicator of the company’s operations,” Salminen explains.

of Finnish Entrepreneurs according to this, changes of ownership would also be facilitated if the tax treatment of dividends distributed before or after the sale did not depend on the company’s net assets.

“A third of entrepreneurs say that they are considering a change of ownership within the next five years. It is necessary to find entrepreneurs for them. Where can the continuers be found?” Salminen asks.