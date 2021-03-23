Taxation Entrepreneur survey: More than 10% of companies feel they have benefited from household reductions, 43% believe it has reduced the gray economy

Construction companies say that they benefit the most from household reductions. Larger firms felt smaller reductions more often reduced the gray economy.

More than one in ten (11 per cent) companies have experienced that they have benefited from household deductions, according to a survey commissioned by Finnish entrepreneurs and conducted by Kantari. 1,114 companies responded to the survey.

“The results show that reduction plays an important role among entrepreneurs,” says the CEO of Finnish entrepreneurs Mikael Pentikäinen in the survey bulletin.

“Eleven percent is a significant number, about 30,000 companies. It is clear that reduction is an effective tool. ”

Of all respondents, 43 percent felt the reductions reduced the gray economy, 32 percent estimated it increased employment, and 11 percent said it benefited their own business. Companies in the construction sector felt that the benefits were particularly high, with as many as 38 per cent saying they had benefited from household reductions. The fewest beneficiaries are in the trade sector.

On average, male respondents found household deductions more useful than female respondents.

Entrepreneurs greater than the results published in January by the State Economic Research Center (VATT) and the Wage Earners’ Research Institute (PT). research the results showed. According to the study, household reductions would mainly benefit high-income earners.

The results of the study by Vatt and PT also found no significant effects on eradicating the gray economy or employment.

“According to the study, the household reduction seems to mainly benefit consumers who would have consumed services in any case,” said the research professor. Jarkko Harju Watts after the publication of research results.

Here’s how to use household deductions in your community: The popularity of the household deduction is growing – the map shows that its use is especially focused on high-income areas

Household deduction was introduced in Finland in 2001. Its maximum amount is EUR 2,250 and the amount to be deducted is 40 per cent of the remuneration when purchased from a company. Every year, the household deduction is paid for more than 400 million euros.

The government cut the household cut at the beginning of last year. Entrepreneurs plan to propose an increase in the reduction in the government mid-term dispute.

“A household reduction is a good tool to support economic and employment recovery after an interest rate crisis. Therefore, now is an excellent time to extend the reduction, ”he said.