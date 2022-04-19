Taxation Did you work remotely in 2021? According to the taxpayer, you should apply for these tax benefits right now

The tax administration expects that there will be a lot of announcements about workplace reductions, as in the first interest year.

Tax administration recalls that now is the time to apply for workplace reductions from last year. The office deduction is not automatically transferred to the tax return on the basis of previous years, but must be supplemented by the tax return itself.

“It is likely that a lot of office space reductions will be announced this year as well, as teleworking continued extensively in 2021,” says the Inspector General of the Tax Administration. Minna Palomäki in the bulletin.

More than 400,000 people applied for a workplace reduction for the first interest year in 2020. Their number was more than four times higher than a year earlier.

Workroom reduction must be completed on the tax return itself, unless the workroom deduction has already been reported last year when applying for a change tax card.

According to the tax administration, the simplest is to make a so-called schematic reduction of workrooms. In this case, the costs do not need to be itemized or supported.

“In order to get the deduction, OmaVero has to choose how much telework has been done last year: more or less than half of the working days for the whole year or occasionally,” says Palomäki.

If you have worked full-time remotely for more than half of all working days last year, the amount of the schematic workroom reduction is 920 euros.

Teleworking costs can also be reduced according to actual costs. In that case, the applicant must have proof of the purchases made.

However, Palomäki says that occasional teleworkers cannot reduce furniture purchases according to actual costs. In order for the reductions to be made, teleworking has had to be done considerably.

According to the taxpayer, the reduction in the office space should be made according to the actual costs only if the purchases and the possible cost of the workspace exceed the amount of the standard office reduction.

The office reduction reduces the amount of taxable income. How much the amount of taxes payable is reduced as a result of the deduction depends on the employee’s income.

“In any case, these are small sums. The middle-income person talks about a few tens of euros, ”says Palomäki.

Reducing the office space is also not the only possible reduction target. Teleworkers can reduce their costs by purchasing jobs such as a computer screen and keyboard.

You can also reduce your network connection costs. If the connection is mainly for work use, costs can be reduced completely. If the network connection is partially used for work, you can reduce the costs by half.

“If the spouses use the same telecommunications connection to generate income, they can both reduce the cost of the Internet connection by 25 to 50 percent of the total cost,” the taxpayer’s bulletin says.