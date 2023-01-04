Taxation | Did you get a letter from the taxman promising a “refund” of tons? The money may not be coming

In December, the Tax Administration sent letters about the adjustment of taxation. The wording of the letter may seem as if some citizens are receiving substantial tax refunds. However, according to the taxman, the sums promised in the letter are often about cents.

Part of taxpayers has received a letter from the taxman before Christmas, which may have looked like there would be substantial tax refunds.

In one case reported to Helsingin Sanomat, the recipient of the letter had initially thought that he would receive more than 2,000 euros in refunds from the tax authorities.

It was a decision received at the beginning of December, the title of which sounded solemnly: The tax administration’s decision on the adjustment of taxation. The same decision had also been sent to the recipient’s Personal Tax service.

In the decision, it was stated that an error has been detected in the calculation of the recipient’s health insurance premium, which is why the taxation will be corrected.

The letter had two columns for the previously confirmed amount and the adjusted amount. Underneath them was written “total refundable amount”, the sum of which was 2,076.30 euros.

However, nowhere in the letter was the date of payment mentioned, which raised the recipient’s suspicions.

Tax Administration leading tax expert Sami Varonen says that the letter basically deals with a fairly standard tax adjustment.

In general, a decision on tax adjustment is mostly a notification of a decision made by the Tax Administration, and the recipient is not always entitled to refunds or refunds – at least not immediately.

The tax administration can, on its own initiative, correct the taxation after the taxation has ended.

“We can and must correct taxation if an error is detected. Taxation can be adjusted for three years from the end of taxation,” says Varonen.

There are many reasons for a tax adjustment. In addition to the already mentioned calculation of the health insurance premium, an error may have occurred, for example, in the fact that the Tax Administration has not received all matters affecting taxation in time, or at all, about the income of the person in question, for example.

Varonen cannot say how many Finns were sent the decision on tax adjustment in December. Adjustments are also made at other times of the year, but mainly between November and April.

Taxation can be adjusted both to the taxpayer’s advantage and disadvantage. However, the adjustments can be so small that money does not immediately move in one direction or the other. In any case, the correction must always be brought to the attention of the taxpayer.

“The function of the letter is that it fulfills the letter of the law. Its most sacred essence is that if something needs to be corrected, a decision must be made and a letter must be sent,” says Varonen.

“Even if the correction in favor of the taxpayer is only in the order of a euro or a cent, it must be corrected, even if the correction does not actually cause any kind of money transfer.”

If the amount of the return is less than ten euros, it will not be paid. If the amount of the additional refund in adjusted taxation is lower than this, the amounts will be left waiting for future refunds.

Varone understand that the wording of the adjustment decision may confuse people, as the letter includes both the previously confirmed tax calculation and the adjustment allowance.

The confirmed calculation shows the so-called original tax refund or residual tax, i.e. mätkyt. These are also reflected in the adjusted tax decision, but usually the adjustment does not lead to significant additional refunds or refunds.

Varonen tells about a corrected tax decision, in which the amount of tax the person in question would have had to pay changed slightly to the benefit of the taxpayer. The result was an additional refund of 62 cents, which, however, was not immediately paid to him.

“Of course, the decision could be more informative in terms of telling you that the decision has been made, but it does not cause any additional performance on your part. Or that there really won’t be any immediate returns from this.”

In the first example, the numbers of both the adjusted calculation and the old calculation were identical.

“It sounds like such information should not even form a correction decision. Or it could be a very special case, where there are changes in both directions and the numbers have almost canceled each other out,” says Varonen.

According to Varonen, the Tax Administration has received very little feedback that the decision letters are confusingly worded.

“People are used to the fact that we receive decision mail and sometimes correction mail,” he says.

“But this should probably be looked into, to see if the text of this decision could somehow be clarified to avoid confusion.”