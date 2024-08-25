Taxation | City leaders fear that the government will put the brakes on the confectionery giant’s investments

Taxation|The mayor of Lahti says in principle that he understands that sweets could be taxed for health reasons. “But I would understand better if added sugar and fat were then taxed.”

Lahten and the mayors of Lappeenranta hope that Petteri Orpon The (kok) government would reverse its decision to raise the VAT on sweets and chocolate from the current 14% to 25.5%.

The increase decision was made during the spring frame rush. The schedule for the entry into force has not yet been announced.

Food manufacturer Fazer postponed in the spring, the decision to move its chocolate production from Vantaa to the new factory being built in Lahti.

“We wanted to take the extra time and assess the situation, analyze the market and our options,” said the CEO of Fazer Makeiset business Lara Saulo at that time.

According to Fazer’s estimate, it would be a project worth up to 700 million euros.

For two years, those who drive Nelostieta from Helsinki to Lahti have been able to watch the progress of earthworks on the Fazer site before the Kouvolan junction.

Lahti City Mayor Niko Kyynäräinen.

Lahten mayor Niko Kyynäräinen According to

“The investment decision was expected. Construction should have started in June. Now we are a couple of months late,” says Kyynäräinen.

“When you combine the size of the approximately 700 million investment with the fact that a significant part of the factory’s product portfolio would be exported, it is questionable whether we in Finland can afford to threaten the entry of such growth investments into the country. The country is in trouble anyway.”

According to Kyynäräinen, the most essential part of the confectionery factory planned by Fazer in Lahti is the chocolate factory replacing the Vantaa chocolate factory.

“The Vantaa factory is coming to the end of its useful life.”

According to Kyynäräinen, the concern is that Fazer will move its chocolate production abroad. He says that in principle he understands that sweets could be taxed for health reasons.

“But I would understand better if added sugar and fat were then taxed. That would be a better direction.”

In April was toldthat the increase in the VAT on sweets is estimated to increase tax revenues by 85 million euros.

Tuomo Sallinen, Mayor of Lappeenranta.

In Lappeenranta Fazer makes various sugar and casting sweets. Also the mayor of Lappeenranta Tuomo Sallinen is concerned about the possible cancellation of Fazer’s factory investment projects.

He reminds us that we can only talk about Fazer’s planned investment plans for Lappeenranta on a general level, because investment negotiations are confidential matters.

Sallinen says that the city of Lappeenranta has discussed “very intensively” with Fazer during the past year.

“They were quite a long way off, and they would have special significance for Lappeenranta.”

According to Sallinen, the decision to increase the VAT on sweets and chocolate made the implementation of Fazer’s plans less likely, “because taxation and the operating environment cannot be predicted”.

“It makes you wonder if Finland is the right country for such investments.”

According to Sallinen, Fazer had really significant future plans for the Lappeenranta area as well.

“I would like to send greetings to Valtiovalla that when the situation in Eastern and Southeastern Finland is what it is and there are enough warm speeches, keeping the candy taxation as it is would be much more important for Lappeenranta and the province of South Karelia than many things that have been talked about.”