(Reuters) – Citi analysts said on Tuesday that they see changes in taxation and the behavior of public banks as topics that should gain the attention of the Brazilian banking sector in 2023.

In a report to clients, they mentioned that discussions about the end of the interest on equity mechanism should return to the table, but hope that there will be some compensations.

The PT plan provides that the Income Tax reform includes taxation on the distribution of profits and dividends – a measure proposed by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, but which was not implemented by Congress.

As for the banks controlled by the government, the US bank team led by Rafael Frade does not expect a significant change in the routes, but stressed that “this could be a risk for the sector”.

In inaugural speeches, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reinforced his intention to rescue the role of public banks and state-owned companies in the country’s development.

For the fourth quarter earnings season in the sector, Citi analysts estimate that attention should be focused on projections for 2023.

“The results themselves are likely to be less surprising, although they may provide some support for the guidance,” they wrote in the report.

They said they expected a robust set of results for Itaú Unibanco and Banco do Brasil, adding that the multiples for both imply significant room for eventual improvement.

Bradesco and Santander Brasil, assessed Frade and team, will probably continue to suffer the impact of negative market financial margin (NII) and higher expenses with provisions.

Citing the forecast for credit growth in the country of 8% for 2023, from the Central Bank, analysts predict a stronger performance for BB, given its exposure to agribusiness, and weaker for Santander Brasil, due to portfolio risk reduction. Itaú and Bradesco must stay in line.

They also project that the result of financial intermediation (NII) should grow above the loan portfolios in 2023, although with some compression in the intermediation margin (NIM) in Santander and Bradesco due to a focus on lower risks.

They also see the cost of risk as a percentage of the loan portfolio for 2023 at similar levels to Q4 2022, leading to higher fiscal year figures, with potential improvement in the second half.

“The big doubt remains Bradesco, whose guidance for 2022 implies a wide variation for the fourth quarter, with the potential for still very high provisions in the first half of 2023, easing later.”

For the last quarter of 2022, they calculate recurring net income of 8.55 billion reais for Itaú, with NII of 25.3 billion reais. BB should show a positive result of 8.4 billion reais, with NII of 19.9 billion reais.

Regarding Bradesco, they estimate a profit of 4.15 billion reais, with a financial margin of 17.3 billion reais, and for Santander Brasil, they estimate a profit of 2.55 billion reais and NII of 13.1 billion reais .

Around 4:00 pm, Itaú PN fell 1.63%, Bradesco PN retreated 4.23%, BB dropped 1.62% and Santander Brasil lost 0.43%, while the Ibovespa showed a decrease of 1.05%.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)