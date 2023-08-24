Taxation | A surprising call from the taxman to thousands: Pay less taxes for the rest of the year

In the 2021 tax year, up to 3.5 million Finns received tax refunds after paying too much income tax.

Multi Finns have received or may soon receive a surprising message from the taxman: calculate your tax rate. In August, the Tax Administration proposed a tax rate reduction for approximately 7,300 Finns. The reason for the call is the reform regarding the household deduction.

The prompts include, for the first time, cases in which the taxpayer has received information about the household deduction from the company that did the household work through the interface opened at the beginning of the year.

Through the interface, companies doing work that entitles them to the household deduction can report the information needed for the household deduction to the taxman on behalf of their customers. Work that qualifies for the household deduction is, for example, renovations and house cleaning.

“The implementation of the interface requires changes to the financial management software used by the company, and of course these will take time. The first companies have been able to use the interface this summer and we have received 672 household deduction notifications through it so far,” says the person coordinating the interface development Mika Hyyrynen In the announcement of the Tax Administration.

Through the interface, the household deduction reported by the company is transferred to the customer’s information and the taxman’s systems. After this, the Tax Administration can propose a reduction of the tax rate to the customer.

A similar interface is planned to be introduced at the beginning of next year also for rental income.

Around 850,000 Finns paid too little income tax. They had to pay residual taxes, i.e. tax credits.

During the year, the Tax Administration tries to correct the situation so that each taxpayer pays the right amount of taxes. The Tax Administration sends proposals for a new tax card to taxpayers who use Suomi.fi messages.

The proposal can either be rejected or accepted in the taxpayer’s Self-Tax service. You can also change your own information before the decision.

According to the taxman, it has sent a proposal for a new tax rate to 8,537 customers in August alone.

“With this procedure, we want to wake up customers to keep their tax rate up to date, so that they avoid nasty surprises in the form of kickbacks,” says the procedure manager Päivi Ylitalo In the announcement of the Tax Administration.

“In 7,259 of the tax percentage proposals sent out in August, the reason was that the customer had been given information about the household deduction. This figure includes both the household deductions reported through the company’s interface and the customers themselves in Personal Tax,” Ylitalo says in the press release.