Taxation A person adjusting his property tax may have to wait a year and a half – The number of adjustment claims has increased due to long processing times

Tax Administration processing times have been partly unreasonably long. This has been the case, for example, with rectification claims made by personal customers, which can take up to a year and a half to process.

HS said previously The congestion in the processing of applications by the Digital and Population Information Agency and the processing times extended by months.

In the tax administration, the longest decision can be expected by an applicant for an adjustment to his or her property tax. The taxpayer promises the decision in 16-18 months.

“Processing time is long. In general, the processing time for personal customer redress claims is now closer to 12 months, when it would be hoped that the processing would be immediate, ”says the Chief Inspector. Sari Siegberg About the tax administration.

Processing times stretch specifically in rectification claims because they do the work as manual clerical work and often involve matters of interpretation.

“From the point of view of the client’s legal protection, it is justified that the matter is carefully prepared,” says Siegberg.

The increase in waiting times has been due to an increase in the number of rectification requests. The amendments to the law that came into force in 2019 changed, for example, taxation schedules, which has caused confusion among customers.

Prior to the amendments, adjustments were applied for at an annual rate of 60,000–67,000, while after the amendment, approximately 88,000 adjustments were made.

“About half of the things are those that customers report for the first time only in a rectification claim. We encourage you to check the pre-filled tax return in OmaVero and report it there. ”

According to Siegberg, the number of adjustment claims began to decline last year, when about 80,000 adjustments were made.

Different Due to the long processing times of the agencies, for example, inheritance taxation can take up to two years to complete. It can take months to obtain official certificates from the Digital and Population Information Agency and parishes, and it can take six months to complete a tax decision. If an adjustment has to be made, the waiting period increases by up to a year.

According to Siegberg, attention has been paid to long processing times in the Tax Administration.

“We are allocating resources to them. We have skilled staff in use all over the country. The results are not immediately visible, because we are talking about such large numbers of customers. ”

With the changes in the law in recent years, late fees and more formulaic tax increases have also become applicable.

“Naturally, these are also things from which customers can seek redress when they feel that, for example, imposing a late fee or tax increase has not been appropriate,” Siegberg says.